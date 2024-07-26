TT Show Episode 44 - Global IT outage presses pause on 'Planet Earth'

This week on The TT Show - CrowdStrike causes millions of Windows PC crashes, Intel CPU troubles, AMD delays, and GeForce RTX GPUs overheating.

Published
4 minutes & 40 seconds read time

The CrowStrike Windows outage will go down in history as one of the biggest ever seen, as millions of PCs tied to industries like travel, healthcare, and government services experienced the dreaded Blue Screen of Death or BSOD last week.

Still fresh in everyone's minds, Jak and Kosta spend a big chunk of this week's episode of The TT Show talking about the CrowdStrike Windows outage, what caused it, and how the simple fix of manually booting into Windows Recovery turned out to be a massive undertaking when you're looking at millions of computers and a finite number of tech support specialists.

In this week's massive episode, it's not all CrowdStrike. Jak and Kosta also discuss Intel's ongoing CPU troubles and the controversy surrounding the flagship Core i9 13th and 14th Gen desktop processors. Intel has released an official statement, but is it enough?

Also, AMD delayed the launch of the Ryzen 9000 Series by a couple of weeks due to an undetermined quality issue. And in the world of NVIDIA, in addition to the news that the GeForce RTX 50 Series has been delayed to 2025, we've got a new report on GeForce RTX 40 Series cards overheating. An investigation at Igor's Lab concludes that NVIDIA partners use a cheap and unreliable thermal paste that fails after only a few months, pushing GPU temperatures to 100 degrees.

Yes, it's doom and gloom week on The TT Show, but the duo closes the show with positivity. A hidden ray-tracing mode in the PC version of Forza Motorsport transforms the game's look.

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show

