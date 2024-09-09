Sony expected to unveil beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console TOMORROW at technical presentation

Sony has announced its PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation for tomorrow, hosted by PS5 system architect Mark Cerny, which should be the reveal event for the new beefed-up PS5 Pro console.

I don't know why we'd need a technical presentation on a console that's been on the market for multiple years with tens of millions of PS5 consoles so far, so expect the big PS5 Pro reveal and technical presentation on the beefed-up hardware inside of Sony's new console.

We have been hearing leaks and rumors of the PS5 Pro for months and months now, with a recent PS5 Pro dev kit spotted with 2TB of Gen4 SSD storage and using around 200W of power (while being 45% faster in gaming, and 2-3x faster in RT games through PSSR, the PS5 Pro's AI-powered upscaling technology called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution).

Expect a deep dive into the PS5 Pro and its newer CPU but more importantly, its beefed-up RDNA 4-infused GPU that has heavily upgraded RT abilities and new AI-powered PSSR upscaling. Expect PS5 Pro Enhanced label details, which offer 4K 60FPS+ and other PS5 Pro exclusive goodness, and expect Sony to have the biggest push in the gaming market yet: they've reportedly locked down marketing rights for the biggest game of all time: Grand Theft Auto 6.

Sony's upgraded PS5 Pro will be the platform of choice for GTA 6 in 2025, something I said back in late 2023 rings true with the new rumors: "Can you imagine the biggest game of all time, running on the most powerful console of all time -- the PS5 Pro -- at 4K 60FPS or even 8K 30FPS? That would be incredible to see, and something PC gamers would lust after... and can't have. I'm sure that Rockstar will have GTA 6 on the PC maybe a year after the PS5 Pro gets its time in the limelight (profits, ya'll)".

See that "profits, ya'll" comment... yeah, those "locked down marketing rights" would've cost the Japanese giant a pretty penny, but it'll be worth it for the PS5 and PS5 Pro as the console that Rockstar recommends for GTA 6.

We've heard rumors that Sony could unveil its new PS5 Pro at the Tokyo Games Show in September, so we're only a few weeks away from that now.

A recap of what to expect from the PlayStation 5 Pro console from recent rumors: