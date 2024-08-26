Jeff Grubb says Sony will launch the PlayStation 5 Pro this year, geared up for GTA 6 in 2025

We all know it's coming, we all know it'll be here later this year... but Sony hasn't officially announced the PlayStation 5 Pro console, yet. This could happen during a State of Play presentation rumored for late September, says an insider.
During the recent Game Mess Mornings episode, Jeff Grubb said that last he heard the PlayStation 5 Pro was coming out this year, and that an insider had heard that Sony would probably host a State of Play presentation for the end of September.
Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro console was an "open secret" at Gamescom 2024 last week in Cologne, Germany, and with the Tokyo Game Show 2024 right around the corner, a possible State of Play presentation, and the holidays looming... Sony is going to make quite the splash with the PS5 Pro.
We've heard rumors that Sony could unveil its new PS5 Pro at the Tokyo Games Show in September, so we're only a few weeks away from that now.
- Read more: PlayStation 5 lead system architect: surprised by RT, 60FPS, PC ports are super easy
- Read more: Sony confirms PlayStation 5 Pro by filing copyright strike against leakers video on PS5 Pro
- Read more: PlayStation 5 Pro 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' label: upscale to 4K, constant 60FPS games
- Read more: PlayStation 5 Pro's new PSSR to radically improve image quality
- Read more: PlayStation 5 Pro features next-gen RDNA 4 RT engine, allows 2-3x faster RT
- Read more: PS5 Pro console features PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR)
- Read more: PS5 Pro rumor: 45% faster than standard PS5, 2-3x faster in ray tracing
A recap of what to expect from the PlayStation 5 Pro console from recent rumors:
- 45% faster than standard PS5: The new codenamed Trinity SoC is a beefed-up semi-custom design from AMD with a larger GPU and faster GDDR6 memory. The higher clock speeds on the GPU and some RDNA 4 tech are going to provide a huge upgrade in performance over the regular PS5.
- 2-3x faster in ray tracing than standard PS5: An increase of 45% in performance over the standard PS5 is impressive, but the new RDNA 4 GPU tricks inside of the PS5 Pro will reportedly provide an insane 2-3x performance increase on new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" games on a PlayStation 5 Pro console.
- AI-powered PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling tech: The new PS5 Pro console will have some AI technology (of course) which will power an exciting new AI upscaling technology: PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution -- or PSSR -- which means we're going to see some of the best graphics we've seen out of a console yet with the PS5 Pro.
- PS5 Pro Enhanced label for games: Sony will have a new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label for games, which will see games using PSSR to upscale the resolution to 4K, a constant 60FPS, and then add or increase ray tracing effects and performance.