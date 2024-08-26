Jeff Grubb says Sony will launch the PlayStation 5 Pro this year, geared up for GTA 6 in 2025

An insider says that we could see a State of Play presentation from Sony by the end of September, could be the big PlayStation 5 Pro reveal event.

We all know it's coming, we all know it'll be here later this year... but Sony hasn't officially announced the PlayStation 5 Pro console, yet. This could happen during a State of Play presentation rumored for late September, says an insider.

During the recent Game Mess Mornings episode, Jeff Grubb said that last he heard the PlayStation 5 Pro was coming out this year, and that an insider had heard that Sony would probably host a State of Play presentation for the end of September.

Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro console was an "open secret" at Gamescom 2024 last week in Cologne, Germany, and with the Tokyo Game Show 2024 right around the corner, a possible State of Play presentation, and the holidays looming... Sony is going to make quite the splash with the PS5 Pro.

We've heard rumors that Sony could unveil its new PS5 Pro at the Tokyo Games Show in September, so we're only a few weeks away from that now.

A recap of what to expect from the PlayStation 5 Pro console from recent rumors: