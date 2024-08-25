Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro was an 'open secret' at Gamescom 2024 with game developers

Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro has been a rumor for months and months now, but it was an 'open secret' at Gamescom 2024 last week.

Gamescom 2024 is held each year in Cologne, Germany, where this year Sony could've, but ultimately didn't unveil the PlayStation 5 Pro.

But, this didn't stop the developers at Gamescom talking about the PS5 Pro, where in a recent livestream by Italian website Multiplayer, said they had heard from a developer that they delayed their game because of the upcoming launch of the PS5 Pro.

The developer said they had received the specifications of the PS5 Pro console, and were confident that Unreal Engine 5 would run "much better" on the upgraded hardware inside of the PlayStation 5 Pro over the standard PS5.

We've heard rumors that Sony could unveil its new PS5 Pro at the Tokyo Games Show in September, so we're only a few weeks away from that now.

A recap of what to expect from the PlayStation 5 Pro console from recent rumors: