Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro was an 'open secret' at Gamescom 2024 with game developers

Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro has been a rumor for months and months now, but it was an 'open secret' at Gamescom 2024 last week.

We all know that Sony is working on a PlayStation 5 Pro console through rumors, but the company hasn't been official about the PS5 Pro at all... meanwhile, at Gamescom 2024 last week, it was an "open secret" that the PS5 Pro is coming.

Gamescom 2024 is held each year in Cologne, Germany, where this year Sony could've, but ultimately didn't unveil the PlayStation 5 Pro.

But, this didn't stop the developers at Gamescom talking about the PS5 Pro, where in a recent livestream by Italian website Multiplayer, said they had heard from a developer that they delayed their game because of the upcoming launch of the PS5 Pro.

The developer said they had received the specifications of the PS5 Pro console, and were confident that Unreal Engine 5 would run "much better" on the upgraded hardware inside of the PlayStation 5 Pro over the standard PS5.

We've heard rumors that Sony could unveil its new PS5 Pro at the Tokyo Games Show in September, so we're only a few weeks away from that now.

A recap of what to expect from the PlayStation 5 Pro console from recent rumors:

  • 45% faster than standard PS5: The new codenamed Trinity SoC is a beefed-up semi-custom design from AMD with a larger GPU and faster GDDR6 memory. The higher clock speeds on the GPU and some RDNA 4 tech are going to provide a huge upgrade in performance over the regular PS5.
  • 2-3x faster in ray tracing than standard PS5: An increase of 45% in performance over the standard PS5 is impressive, but the new RDNA 4 GPU tricks inside of the PS5 Pro will reportedly provide an insane 2-3x performance increase on new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" games on a PlayStation 5 Pro console.
  • AI-powered PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling tech: The new PS5 Pro console will have some AI technology (of course) which will power an exciting new AI upscaling technology: PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution -- or PSSR -- which means we're going to see some of the best graphics we've seen out of a console yet with the PS5 Pro.
  • PS5 Pro Enhanced label for games: Sony will have a new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label for games, which will see games using PSSR to upscale the resolution to 4K, a constant 60FPS, and then add or increase ray tracing effects and performance.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

