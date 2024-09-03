Sony rumored to have 'locked down marketing rights' to GTA 6 on the PS5, and PS5 Pro

Sony is rumored to have 'locked down marketing rights' to Rockstar's next-gen GTA 6 for its PS5 and PS5 Pro, Xbox won't get any market exposure.

Sony has reportedly "locked down marketing rights" to Rockstar's game-changing GTA 6 for its PlayStation 5 and upcoming beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro consoles.

On the XNC podcast recently, "MAGG" said that we're going to learn during Rockstar's second trailer for GTA 6 that "Sony has locked down marketing rights for GTA 6 for the PS5 and PS5 Pro only". Colt asked what would that mean for Xbox, to which he replied: "nothing, they're still getting it... it's just not going to get the marketing exposure, that's all".

Sony would be silly not to throw whatever money they need to at Rockstar, for what will arguably be the largest entertainment release of all time (not just gaming, but music sales, box office records, etc) with GTA 6. It has been killing it in console sales with the PlayStation 5 demolishing Microsoft's and its weak Xbox sales, and has a beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console right around the corner.

Why wouldn't you want to have locked down marketing rights for the biggest game of all time on your consoles, which by the time GTA 6 is released, there will be two PlayStation 5 consoles on the market: the standard PS5, and the upgraded PS5 Pro.

Sony's upgraded PS5 Pro will be the platform of choice for GTA 6 in 2025, something I said back in late 2023 rings true with the new rumors: "Can you imagine the biggest game of all time, running on the most powerful console of all time -- the PS5 Pro -- at 4K 60FPS or even 8K 30FPS? That would be incredible to see, and something PC gamers would lust after... and can't have. I'm sure that Rockstar will have GTA 6 on the PC maybe a year after the PS5 Pro gets its time in the limelight (profits, ya'll)".

See that "profits, ya'll" comment... yeah, those "locked down marketing rights" would've cost the Japanese giant a pretty penny, but it'll be worth it for the PS5 and PS5 Pro as the console that Rockstar recommends for GTA 6.

We've heard rumors that Sony could unveil its new PS5 Pro at the Tokyo Games Show in September, so we're only a few weeks away from that now.

A recap of what to expect from the PlayStation 5 Pro console from recent rumors: