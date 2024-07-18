PlayStation 5 Pro could be announced at Tokyo Game Show in September, on track for 2024 release

Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console could be unveiled at the Tokyo Game Show in September, with a holiday 2024 release for the more powerful PS5 Pro console still in play.

In a new post on X, leaker Tom Henderson was talking about Gamescom preparation being in "full swing" right now, with Ben replying to say, "Is it even a big show this year. Geoff isn't really hyping it much". Henderson replied "Gamescom itself is the biggest one ever - As for Opening Night Live, I am not sure yet". Ben continued, replying, "I guess September will probably be a decent month since PS5 Pro is most likely going to be announced around then?"

Henderson replied: "If it releases this year!" which has set off questions of whether the PS5 Pro will be released this year, but Henderson took to Insider-Gaming to address the PS5 Pro announcement and release. Sony will be returning to the Tokyo Game Show this year after 5 years of not attending, and with the PS5 Pro cooking in the Sony ovens right now, TGS seems like the perfect time to unveil the beefed-up PS5 Pro console.

When we first started hearing rumors of Sony's upgraded PS5 Pro console, we were teased with a November 2024 release, so a September reveal and November release are looking likely. Sony's new PS5 Pro console might be on track, but Henderson has talked to several sources who have been "apprehensive" about the console's release later this year.

Why? Because of the limited number of first-party games that will use the PlayStation 5 Pro's new features, with Henderson adding "regarding documentation (90-95% of my reporting involves documentation sources), nothing implies that the PS5 Pro has been delayed or canceled".

Henderson thinks we could see Sony unveil the new PS5 Pro earlier in the month, before the Tokyo Game Show, and then the company could show up at TGS 2024 and detail its new PS5 Pro and discuss its features, and probably show off some first-party games running on the beefed-up hardware.