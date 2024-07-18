PlayStation 5 Pro could be announced at Tokyo Game Show in September, on track for 2024 release

Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console could be revealed at Tokyo Game Show in September, with Sony returning to TGS after 5 years.

Published
2 minutes & 53 seconds read time

Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console could be unveiled at the Tokyo Game Show in September, with a holiday 2024 release for the more powerful PS5 Pro console still in play.

In a new post on X, leaker Tom Henderson was talking about Gamescom preparation being in "full swing" right now, with Ben replying to say, "Is it even a big show this year. Geoff isn't really hyping it much". Henderson replied "Gamescom itself is the biggest one ever - As for Opening Night Live, I am not sure yet". Ben continued, replying, "I guess September will probably be a decent month since PS5 Pro is most likely going to be announced around then?"

Henderson replied: "If it releases this year!" which has set off questions of whether the PS5 Pro will be released this year, but Henderson took to Insider-Gaming to address the PS5 Pro announcement and release. Sony will be returning to the Tokyo Game Show this year after 5 years of not attending, and with the PS5 Pro cooking in the Sony ovens right now, TGS seems like the perfect time to unveil the beefed-up PS5 Pro console.

When we first started hearing rumors of Sony's upgraded PS5 Pro console, we were teased with a November 2024 release, so a September reveal and November release are looking likely. Sony's new PS5 Pro console might be on track, but Henderson has talked to several sources who have been "apprehensive" about the console's release later this year.

Why? Because of the limited number of first-party games that will use the PlayStation 5 Pro's new features, with Henderson adding "regarding documentation (90-95% of my reporting involves documentation sources), nothing implies that the PS5 Pro has been delayed or canceled".

PlayStation 5 Pro could be announced at Tokyo Game Show in September, on track for 2024 release 37
Open Gallery 2

Henderson thinks we could see Sony unveil the new PS5 Pro earlier in the month, before the Tokyo Game Show, and then the company could show up at TGS 2024 and detail its new PS5 Pro and discuss its features, and probably show off some first-party games running on the beefed-up hardware.

Buy at Amazon

PlayStation®5 Digital Edition (slim)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$449.00
$449.00$449.99$449.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99$729.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/18/2024 at 7:16 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:insider-gaming.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags