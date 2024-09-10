PS5 Pro journey was only 19 months from prototype to release, no missed deadline says insider

Sony reportedly took just 19 months from prototyping the upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console to its release, according to insider Tom Henderson.
In a new post on X, Henderson posted: "from prototyping to release, Mark Cerny and the PlayStation hardware team took 19 months in total, and they never missed a single deadline. Impressive stuff". Cerny is about to take the stage a few hours from now for the PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation, where we should be introduced to the new PS5 Pro console.
I wouldn't expect a huge deep dive as Sony isn't into that at its announcement of consoles, but we know to expect around 45% more performance from the PS5 Pro over the standard PS5. Not only that, but wicked new AI-powered PSSR technology (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) and AMD's new RDNA 4-based GPU tricks that provide 2-3x the RT (ray tracing) performance.
Not only that, but Sony has reportedly "locked down the marketing rights" for GTA 6 for its PS5 Pro and PS5 consoles, which will be the biggest game of all time and Sony is ready to rock and roll with its two consoles front and center. If you want to tune into the PS5 Pro reveal, we've got more information on that in the links below:
Sony's upgraded PS5 Pro will be the platform of choice for GTA 6 in 2025, something I said back in late 2023 rings true with the new rumors: "Can you imagine the biggest game of all time, running on the most powerful console of all time -- the PS5 Pro -- at 4K 60FPS or even 8K 30FPS? That would be incredible to see, and something PC gamers would lust after... and can't have. I'm sure that Rockstar will have GTA 6 on the PC maybe a year after the PS5 Pro gets its time in the limelight (profits, ya'll)".
See that "profits, ya'll" comment... yeah, those "locked down marketing rights" would've cost the Japanese giant a pretty penny, but it'll be worth it for the PS5 and PS5 Pro as the console that Rockstar recommends for GTA 6.
