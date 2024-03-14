PlayStation 5 Pro rumored to be 45% faster than standard PS5, 2-3x faster in ray tracing

Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro is a hot topic for a fresh round of rumors, where we're hearing that the PS5 Pro will feature up to 45% faster rendering performance over the standard PS5, but a whopping 2-3x performance boost in ray tracing when it drops later this year.

Inside the PlayStation 5 Pro console is a beefed-up "Trinity" semi-custom SoC from AMD, with the GPU being larger and using faster system memory, which should see 20Gbps GDDR6 memory inside. The new Trinity SoC has a new, more powerful ray tracing architecture, with 2-3x performance over the regular PS5. Moore's Law is Dead's sources said they've "seen 4x speedup in some cases," which is incredible if true.

AI is another big part of the PlayStation 5 Pro console. The Trinity SoC features a custom architecture for matching learning (ML), which is used for Sony's upscaling and anti-aliasing solution, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, or PSSR for short.

A huge 45% increase in rendering for the PlayStation 5 Pro will make it the absolute console of choice for Rockstar's upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6, something that will be an instant system seller for Sony. The most powerful console of all time, playing the biggest game of all time... it's a match made in digital heaven.

But the 2-3x and even up to 4x performance boost in ray tracing is going to be absolutely massive for Sony to drive into gamers with the PlayStation 5 Pro, the perfect runway to lead into its next-generation PlayStation 6 console in the future.