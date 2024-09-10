Here's how and where to watch Sony's unveiling event for the PlayStation 5 Pro

Sony has officially announced an exciting new "PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation" hosted by the PS5 architect himself, Mark Cerny... so expect the beefed-up PS5 Pro unveiling in just a few hours time, and here's how to tune in when it happens:

Sony posted to its official PlayStation account on X to tune into their PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation hosted by Mark Cerny, which will be a 9-minute stream that begins on September 10 at 8AM PST / 4PM BST. We've got some more time zones for you to tune in wherever you live across the world, as I'm sure there will be some gamers who want to stay up late -- or get up early -- for the PS5 Pro announcement.

As for where to watch it, you can tune into the PS5 Pro reveal event aka "PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation" on the official PlayStation YouTube account below:

As for the breakdown in times for the PS5 Pro unveiling event, here's when you'll need to set an alarm for:

United States : 8AM PDT

Canada : 11AM EDT

United Kingdom : 4PM BST

Australia: 1AM AEST

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Sony's upgraded PS5 Pro will be the platform of choice for GTA 6 in 2025, something I said back in late 2023 rings true with the new rumors: "Can you imagine the biggest game of all time, running on the most powerful console of all time -- the PS5 Pro -- at 4K 60FPS or even 8K 30FPS? That would be incredible to see, and something PC gamers would lust after... and can't have. I'm sure that Rockstar will have GTA 6 on the PC maybe a year after the PS5 Pro gets its time in the limelight (profits, ya'll)".

See that "profits, ya'll" comment... yeah, those "locked down marketing rights" would've cost the Japanese giant a pretty penny, but it'll be worth it for the PS5 and PS5 Pro as the console that Rockstar recommends for GTA 6.

3

A recap of what to expect from the PlayStation 5 Pro console from recent rumors: