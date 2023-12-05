Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro should play GTA 6 at a smoother 60FPS, maybe 8K

Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro with its beefed-up CPU and GPU should be perfect for Rockstar's just-announced Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025.

2 minutes & 35 seconds read time

Well, Grand Theft Auto 6 has been officially announced, and it looks incredible... Rockstar has been cooking, that's for sure... but we should expect an even better visual treat for the timed console exclusive on the higher-end PlayStation 5 Pro console.

Rockstar will most likely be targeting 1440p 30FPS on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and probably a lower rendering resolution for the Xbox Series S at up to 30FPS. I'd like to see Grand Theft Auto 6 feature a 60FPS mode on the PS5 and XSX consoles at a lower rendering resolution (and using upscaling to look better).

But... what about a beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console?

Well, that might be capable of running a game as huge and great-looking as GTA 6 at the same 1440p but 60FPS instead of 30FPS. Rockstar will be tapping AMD's own FSR 3.0 upscaling technology that will help out with providing a better-looking, and better-running GTA 6.

Sony will use upgraded internals inside of the PlayStation 5 Pro, which will have a slightly more powerful CPU and a decent chunk more performance coming from a better GPU. The combination here between the higher-end CPU and GPU should lead the PlayStation 5 Pro to run 4K 60FPS better across all PS5 Pro-rated games and even 8K 30FPS in select titles.

Can you imagine the biggest game of all time, running on the most powerful console of all time -- the PS5 Pro -- at 4K 60FPS or even 8K 30FPS? That would be incredible to see, and something PC gamers would lust after... and can't have. I'm sure that Rockstar will have GTA 6 on the PC maybe a year after the PS5 Pro gets its time in the limelight (profits, ya'll).

Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console has separate CPU and GPU upgrades, here's what to expect from the latest rumors:

CPUs:

  • PlayStation 5 CPU (8C/16T Zen 2 @ up to 3.5GHz)
  • PlayStation 5 Pro CPU (8C/16T Zen 2 @ low 4GHz)

GPUs:

  • PlayStation 5 GPU (36 CUs RDNA 2 @ up to 2.23GHz)
  • PlayStation 5 Pro GPU (60 CUs RDNA 3 @ up to 2.8GHz)

I'll also add that the announcement and trailer release of GTA 6 is incredible to see, after being one of -- if not the first, that I know of apart from the source itself -- reporting on GTA 6 coming with the developer teasing "we've got some ideas" all the way back in February 2015. That's nearly 9 years ago now, and we're still over a year away from release. Ugh.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

