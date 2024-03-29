PlayStation 5 Pro games to get 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' label: upscale to 4K, constant 60FPS games

Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console will be released later this year, but today, we're learning about the PS5 Pro's new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label that Sony will introduce with PS5 Pro-ready games.
The new PS5 Pro Enhanced label on PS5 Pro-exclusive games will include using PSSR (PlayStation Spatial Super Resolution) technology to upscale the resolution to 4K, a "constant" 60FPS frame rate, and adding or enhancing ray tracing effects. Insider Gaming reports that this is through a 45% faster GPU that's 67% larger than the regular PS5, and 27% faster RAM.
PS5 Pro Enhanced features in games:
- PSSR to upscale resolution to 4K
- A constant 60FPS
- Add or increase ray tracing effects
Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro was rumored to be up to 45% faster than the regular PS5, and Isnider Gaming confirms that from documents they received. The documents state that Sony says the combined RAM + GPU upgrades make the PlayStation 5 Pro 45% faster than the standard PS5, and can pump out twice the rendering speed of the regular PS5.
PS5 Pro Enhanced label IF they offer the following enhancements:
- Increased target resolution for titles that run a fixed resolution on the standard console
- Increased target maximum resolution for titles that run at variable resolution on the standard console
- Increased target frame rate for titles that target a fixed frame rate on the standard console
- Inclusion of PS5 Pro Raytracing effects
Insider Gaming reports that for Rockstar's next-gen Grand Theft Auto 6, tech expert and Digital Foundry founder Richard Leadbetter said we shouldn't expect 60FPS for GTA 6 on the PS5 Pro. Leadbetter refers to the small 10% increase in CPU clock speeds over the standard PS5.
Although, I do think we might see some Rockstar + Sony + PS5 Pro magic for GTA 6 and it'll boast 60FPS.