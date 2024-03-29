PlayStation 5 Pro games to get 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' label: upscale to 4K, constant 60FPS games

Sony's new 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' title (internally called Trinity Enhanced) uses PSSR to upscale to 4K, constant 60FPS, add or increase ray tracing effects.

Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console will be released later this year, but today, we're learning about the PS5 Pro's new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label that Sony will introduce with PS5 Pro-ready games.

The new PS5 Pro Enhanced label on PS5 Pro-exclusive games will include using PSSR (PlayStation Spatial Super Resolution) technology to upscale the resolution to 4K, a "constant" 60FPS frame rate, and adding or enhancing ray tracing effects. Insider Gaming reports that this is through a 45% faster GPU that's 67% larger than the regular PS5, and 27% faster RAM.

PS5 Pro Enhanced features in games:

  • PSSR to upscale resolution to 4K
  • A constant 60FPS
  • Add or increase ray tracing effects

Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro was rumored to be up to 45% faster than the regular PS5, and Isnider Gaming confirms that from documents they received. The documents state that Sony says the combined RAM + GPU upgrades make the PlayStation 5 Pro 45% faster than the standard PS5, and can pump out twice the rendering speed of the regular PS5.

PS5 Pro Enhanced label IF they offer the following enhancements:

  • Increased target resolution for titles that run a fixed resolution on the standard console
  • Increased target maximum resolution for titles that run at variable resolution on the standard console
  • Increased target frame rate for titles that target a fixed frame rate on the standard console
  • Inclusion of PS5 Pro Raytracing effects

Insider Gaming reports that for Rockstar's next-gen Grand Theft Auto 6, tech expert and Digital Foundry founder Richard Leadbetter said we shouldn't expect 60FPS for GTA 6 on the PS5 Pro. Leadbetter refers to the small 10% increase in CPU clock speeds over the standard PS5.

Although, I do think we might see some Rockstar + Sony + PS5 Pro magic for GTA 6 and it'll boast 60FPS.

