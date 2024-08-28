PlayStation 5 Pro dev kit leaks: 2TB SSD, beefed-up PS5 Pro only uses around 200W power

Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console rumored with 2TB of Gen4 SSD, uses around 200W of power and runs cooler than the standard PS5.

Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro wasn't just an open secret at Gamescom 2024 last week, but now it's rumored to feature an upgraded 2TB of Gen4 SSD storage, and use around 200W of power.

The new information on the PS5 Pro is coming from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, who has been told that a source of his has recently seen the PlayStation 5 Pro Dev Kit, and that it comes with 2TB of SSD storage. Microsoft has just unleashed its new Xbox Series X 2TB console, so Sony pushing for the same 2TB makes sense here (and with a far more powerful console in the PS5 Pro).

Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro Dev Kit is also running quiet and cool, with the same power connector on the PS5 Pro as the standard PS5, we're looking at the same power consumption. AMD's new semi-custom SoC codenamed "Viola" doing well on TSMC's new node, and keeping power the same (sometimes lower) and temps lower than the standard PS5 with considerable more grunt inside of the PS5 Pro... Sony will have another winner on its hands.

Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro console was an "open secret" at Gamescom 2024 last week in Cologne, Germany, and with the Tokyo Game Show 2024 right around the corner, a possible State of Play presentation, and the holidays looming... Sony is going to make quite the splash with the PS5 Pro.

We've heard rumors that Sony could unveil its new PS5 Pro at the Tokyo Games Show in September, so we're only a few weeks away from that now.

A recap of what to expect from the PlayStation 5 Pro console from recent rumors: