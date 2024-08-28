PlayStation 5 Pro dev kit leaks: 2TB SSD, beefed-up PS5 Pro only uses around 200W power

Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro wasn't just an open secret at Gamescom 2024 last week, but now it's rumored to feature an upgraded 2TB of Gen4 SSD storage, and use around 200W of power.
The new information on the PS5 Pro is coming from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, who has been told that a source of his has recently seen the PlayStation 5 Pro Dev Kit, and that it comes with 2TB of SSD storage. Microsoft has just unleashed its new Xbox Series X 2TB console, so Sony pushing for the same 2TB makes sense here (and with a far more powerful console in the PS5 Pro).
Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro Dev Kit is also running quiet and cool, with the same power connector on the PS5 Pro as the standard PS5, we're looking at the same power consumption. AMD's new semi-custom SoC codenamed "Viola" doing well on TSMC's new node, and keeping power the same (sometimes lower) and temps lower than the standard PS5 with considerable more grunt inside of the PS5 Pro... Sony will have another winner on its hands.
Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro console was an "open secret" at Gamescom 2024 last week in Cologne, Germany, and with the Tokyo Game Show 2024 right around the corner, a possible State of Play presentation, and the holidays looming... Sony is going to make quite the splash with the PS5 Pro.
- Read more: Jeff Grubb says Sony will launch the PS5 Pro this year, geared up for GTA 6 in 2025
- Read more: PlayStation 5 Pro was an 'open secret' at Gamescom 2024 with game developers
- Read more: PS5 lead system architect: surprised by RT, 60FPS, PC ports are super easy
- Read more: Sony confirms PS5 Pro by filing copyright strike against leakers video on PS5 Pro
- Read more: PlayStation 5 Pro 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' label: upscale to 4K, constant 60FPS games
- Read more: PlayStation 5 Pro's new PSSR to radically improve image quality
- Read more: PlayStation 5 Pro features next-gen RDNA 4 RT engine, allows 2-3x faster RT
- Read more: PS5 Pro console features PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR)
- Read more: PS5 Pro rumor: 45% faster than standard PS5, 2-3x faster in ray tracing
We've heard rumors that Sony could unveil its new PS5 Pro at the Tokyo Games Show in September, so we're only a few weeks away from that now.
A recap of what to expect from the PlayStation 5 Pro console from recent rumors:
- PS5 Pro runs cool and quiet, around 200W of power: The PS5 Pro has recently been rumored to use around 200W of power, the same power connector as the standard PS5, and it runs cooler thanks to tweaks from AMD and TSMC's improved process node on the Viola SoC inside of the PS5 Pro.
- 45% faster than standard PS5: The new codenamed Trinity SoC is a beefed-up semi-custom design from AMD with a larger GPU and faster GDDR6 memory. The higher clock speeds on the GPU and some RDNA 4 tech are going to provide a huge upgrade in performance over the regular PS5.
- 2-3x faster in ray tracing than standard PS5: An increase of 45% in performance over the standard PS5 is impressive, but the new RDNA 4 GPU tricks inside of the PS5 Pro will reportedly provide an insane 2-3x performance increase on new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" games on a PlayStation 5 Pro console.
- AI-powered PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling tech: The new PS5 Pro console will have some AI technology (of course) which will power an exciting new AI upscaling technology: PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution -- or PSSR -- which means we're going to see some of the best graphics we've seen out of a console yet with the PS5 Pro.
- PS5 Pro Enhanced label for games: Sony will have a new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label for games, which will see games using PSSR to upscale the resolution to 4K, a constant 60FPS, and then add or increase ray tracing effects and performance.