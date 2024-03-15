Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console features PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR)

Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console rumored to have PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling technology, driven by AI.

Published
2 minutes & 42 seconds read time

We've got some news about the AI upscaling on the beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console, which is reportedly called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR).

Sony's new PSSR upscaling technology (source: Moore's Law is Dead)
Open Gallery 4

Sony's new PSSR upscaling technology (source: Moore's Law is Dead)

In a new video, leaker Moore's Law is Dead has sources that have explained to him that PSSR is Sony's new Multi-Frame Super Resolution (MSFR) implementation. It uses PlayStation Machine learning (PSML) to perform super-resolution processing on input data to generate color buffers with a current maximum resolution of 4K, although support for resolutions up to 8K are coming in a future version of the SDK.

PSSR is a machine learning-enhanced version of Temporal Anti-Aliasing Upscal (TAAU). It will replace a game's existing temporal anti-aliasing or temporal upsampling. The inputs are "quite similar to DLSS or FSR" with full HDR support.

There's no per-title training needed for the dynamic input resolution, with PSSR using around 250MB of memory (some of which is from the library, some from the game). It only takes around 2ms for upscaling 1080p to 4K, with "optimization ongoing, may see a reduction in running time in future."

PS5 Pro's new PSSR upscaling tech leak (source: Moore's Law is Dead)
Open Gallery 4

PS5 Pro's new PSSR upscaling tech leak (source: Moore's Law is Dead)

Well, there we have it... PSSR is a pretty damn big game change for Sony and it's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro console, which will be the absolute console of choice for Grand Theft Auto 6 when it drops next year.

Buy at Amazon

PlayStation®5 Console - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99$99.99
Buy
$548.90
$548.90--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/15/2024 at 12:31 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags