PlayStation 5 Pro performance rumors: close to AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT in raster, faster in RT

Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro will release later this year, offering performance levels of the desktop AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card, according to a leaker.
In a reply on X, leaker "Kepler" said that the PS5 Pro will have the same rasterization performance as the Radeon RX 7700 XT, while having more ray tracing performance (thanks to parts of the RDNA 4 GPU architecture, and some nice trickery AMD is using with the new semi-custom chip for the PS5 Pro).
Funny, I reported that the PS5 Pro would have RX 7700 XT levels of performance back in May 2022, over two years ago now, with TCL hosting a conference saying that the PS5 Pro would be out in 2024 and that the console would be ready for 4K 60-120Hz and 8K 60-120Hz, with performance of the RX 7700 XT GPU.
The standard PS5 features a Zen 2-based 8-core, 16-thread CPU at up to 3.5GHz, and an RDNA 2 GPU with 16 WGPs (Work Group Processors) or 36 CUs (Compute Units) clocked at up to 2.23GHz with up to 10 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance. The PS5 also has 16GB of shared GDDR6 memory @ 14Gbps.
The upgraded PS5 Pro is rumored with the same Zen 2 CPU and same 8C/16T but boosting up to a higher 3.85GHz, with an upgraded GPU with RDNA 3 optimizations and RDNA 4 on the RT side of things. We have 30 WGP or 60 CUs (close to double) at a slightly slower 2.18GHz but with a massively improved 33.5 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance (3x). The same 16GB GDDR6, but it's faster 18Gbps memory.
We've heard rumors that Sony could unveil its new PS5 Pro at the Tokyo Games Show in September, so we're only a few weeks away from that now.
A recap of what to expect from the PlayStation 5 Pro console from recent rumors:
- PS5 Pro runs cool and quiet, around 200W of power: The PS5 Pro has recently been rumored to use around 200W of power, the same power connector as the standard PS5, and it runs cooler thanks to tweaks from AMD and TSMC's improved process node on the Viola SoC inside of the PS5 Pro.
- 45% faster than standard PS5: The new codenamed Trinity SoC is a beefed-up semi-custom design from AMD with a larger GPU and faster GDDR6 memory. The higher clock speeds on the GPU and some RDNA 4 tech are going to provide a huge upgrade in performance over the regular PS5.
- 2-3x faster in ray tracing than standard PS5: An increase of 45% in performance over the standard PS5 is impressive, but the new RDNA 4 GPU tricks inside of the PS5 Pro will reportedly provide an insane 2-3x performance increase on new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" games on a PlayStation 5 Pro console.
- AI-powered PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling tech: The new PS5 Pro console will have some AI technology (of course) which will power an exciting new AI upscaling technology: PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution -- or PSSR -- which means we're going to see some of the best graphics we've seen out of a console yet with the PS5 Pro.
- PS5 Pro Enhanced label for games: Sony will have a new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label for games, which will see games using PSSR to upscale the resolution to 4K, a constant 60FPS, and then add or increase ray tracing effects and performance.