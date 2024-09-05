PlayStation 5 Pro performance rumors: close to AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT in raster, faster in RT

Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro performance expected to equal that of the Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card, but with new RDNA 4 GPU powers.

Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro will release later this year, offering performance levels of the desktop AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card, according to a leaker.

In a reply on X, leaker "Kepler" said that the PS5 Pro will have the same rasterization performance as the Radeon RX 7700 XT, while having more ray tracing performance (thanks to parts of the RDNA 4 GPU architecture, and some nice trickery AMD is using with the new semi-custom chip for the PS5 Pro).

Funny, I reported that the PS5 Pro would have RX 7700 XT levels of performance back in May 2022, over two years ago now, with TCL hosting a conference saying that the PS5 Pro would be out in 2024 and that the console would be ready for 4K 60-120Hz and 8K 60-120Hz, with performance of the RX 7700 XT GPU.

The standard PS5 features a Zen 2-based 8-core, 16-thread CPU at up to 3.5GHz, and an RDNA 2 GPU with 16 WGPs (Work Group Processors) or 36 CUs (Compute Units) clocked at up to 2.23GHz with up to 10 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance. The PS5 also has 16GB of shared GDDR6 memory @ 14Gbps.

The upgraded PS5 Pro is rumored with the same Zen 2 CPU and same 8C/16T but boosting up to a higher 3.85GHz, with an upgraded GPU with RDNA 3 optimizations and RDNA 4 on the RT side of things. We have 30 WGP or 60 CUs (close to double) at a slightly slower 2.18GHz but with a massively improved 33.5 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance (3x). The same 16GB GDDR6, but it's faster 18Gbps memory.

We've heard rumors that Sony could unveil its new PS5 Pro at the Tokyo Games Show in September, so we're only a few weeks away from that now.

A recap of what to expect from the PlayStation 5 Pro console from recent rumors: