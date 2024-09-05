Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro unveiling rumor: next week at State of Play on September 19-20

Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console is expected to be unveiled at the State of Play event, running September 19-20, but not GTA 6 just yet.

Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console is rumored to be getting its big unveiling event at State of Play next week, running September 19-20.

If we do indeed see the new PS5 Pro unveiled, expect Sony to debut a bunch of first-party PS5 Pro Enhanced games and a potential "world premiere". This could, or could not be the big second trailer to GTA 6, with Sony rumored to have "locked down marketing rights" to GTA 6 for its PS5 Pro and PS5 consoles... this would be a huge State of Play event, and an even bigger launch event for the PS5 Pro.

Leaker "Lunatic Ignus" who was on the money with May's State of Play and Black Myth: Wukong's expansions, said today on their Discord server that the PS5 Pro could be unveiled on Tuesday or Wednesday, with a full reveal during the State of Play event later in the month.

Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro console was an "open secret" at Gamescom 2024 last week in Cologne, Germany, and with the Tokyo Game Show 2024 right around the corner, a possible State of Play presentation, and the holidays looming... Sony is going to make quite the splash with the PS5 Pro.

We've heard rumors that Sony could unveil its new PS5 Pro at the Tokyo Games Show in September, so we're only a few weeks away from that now.

A recap of what to expect from the PlayStation 5 Pro console from recent rumors: