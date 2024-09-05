Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro unveiling rumor: next week at State of Play on September 19-20

Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console is rumored to be getting its big unveiling event at State of Play next week, running September 19-20.
If we do indeed see the new PS5 Pro unveiled, expect Sony to debut a bunch of first-party PS5 Pro Enhanced games and a potential "world premiere". This could, or could not be the big second trailer to GTA 6, with Sony rumored to have "locked down marketing rights" to GTA 6 for its PS5 Pro and PS5 consoles... this would be a huge State of Play event, and an even bigger launch event for the PS5 Pro.
Leaker "Lunatic Ignus" who was on the money with May's State of Play and Black Myth: Wukong's expansions, said today on their Discord server that the PS5 Pro could be unveiled on Tuesday or Wednesday, with a full reveal during the State of Play event later in the month.
Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro console was an "open secret" at Gamescom 2024 last week in Cologne, Germany, and with the Tokyo Game Show 2024 right around the corner, a possible State of Play presentation, and the holidays looming... Sony is going to make quite the splash with the PS5 Pro.
We've heard rumors that Sony could unveil its new PS5 Pro at the Tokyo Games Show in September, so we're only a few weeks away from that now.
A recap of what to expect from the PlayStation 5 Pro console from recent rumors:
- PS5 Pro runs cool and quiet, around 200W of power: The PS5 Pro has recently been rumored to use around 200W of power, the same power connector as the standard PS5, and it runs cooler thanks to tweaks from AMD and TSMC's improved process node on the Viola SoC inside of the PS5 Pro.
- 45% faster than standard PS5: The new codenamed Trinity SoC is a beefed-up semi-custom design from AMD with a larger GPU and faster GDDR6 memory. The higher clock speeds on the GPU and some RDNA 4 tech are going to provide a huge upgrade in performance over the regular PS5.
- 2-3x faster in ray tracing than standard PS5: An increase of 45% in performance over the standard PS5 is impressive, but the new RDNA 4 GPU tricks inside of the PS5 Pro will reportedly provide an insane 2-3x performance increase on new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" games on a PlayStation 5 Pro console.
- AI-powered PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling tech: The new PS5 Pro console will have some AI technology (of course) which will power an exciting new AI upscaling technology: PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution -- or PSSR -- which means we're going to see some of the best graphics we've seen out of a console yet with the PS5 Pro.
- PS5 Pro Enhanced label for games: Sony will have a new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label for games, which will see games using PSSR to upscale the resolution to 4K, a constant 60FPS, and then add or increase ray tracing effects and performance.