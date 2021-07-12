Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 in NEO Hybrid Leatherette Gaming Chair Review

Secretlab does it again: the new TITAN Evo 2022 gaming chair series is here and OMG. I don't know how they do it, but they did it.

Introduction

The company has just unleashed its next-gen gaming chair, with the introduction of the new Secretlab 2022 Series gaming chair. Secretlab sent over their brand new flagship TITAN Evo 2022 gaming chair over for review, where from a quick glance it would appear the new 2022 series gaming chairs look the same as the 2020 series -- but man-oh-man would you be wrong.

Secretlab has upgraded about as much as it can across the board, with the well-deserved success of the Singapore-based company allowing them to work with more experts than ever before. Secretlab already has some of the best engineers working for them, but now they've got some major science-backed innovation in the new 2022 series chairs.

Secretlab listened to their over 1 million owners of their various gaming chairs, as well as reading reviews online and watching video reviews to see exactly what people liked, and didn't like about their chairs. On top of that, the company shaped its new TITAN Evo 2022 gaming chair on feedback from doctors and experts on an independent Ergonomics Advisory Board.

The company went to the drawing board with as many individual parts of the chair as they could, taking every single part of the chair apart to work out how to redesign it to make it more comfortable than ever before. Secretlab went through rigorous prototyping on the new TITAN Evo 2022 gaming chair, with hundreds of prototypes made -- right down to Secretlab prototyping individual components like the armrests and upholstery swatches.

I had a Zoom call with Secretlab founder Alaric Choo, who is by the way one of the most genuine and down-to-earth guys I've ever had the pleasure of working with in my 11+ years at TweakTown and 21+ years in the tech industry. Alaric and I sat down and laughed and talked like always, where he ran me through their new 2022 Series gaming chairs.

Secretlab have a new HQ in Singapore that I'm yet to visit -- thanks, COVID -- but the production values that Secretlab has in their virtual meetings is something that I'm continuously impressed with. It shows the company is not just obsessed with pulling apart every single detail of their gaming chairs and improving them year after year, but they use that same OCD across their entire business -- virtual meetings included.

I said during the call with Alaric and the team at Secretlab that it's very Apple-like, and that is something I emphasized when they revealed there was only one new gaming char they were unveiling this year -- not two like usual. This is a move that simplifies the purchasing decision for gamers, another Apple-like move.

The biggest change across the board with Secretlab's new 2022 gaming chair is that there is now only one -- the TITAN. Secretlab has squeezed OMEGA and TITAN into one, and now offers them in three different sizes: S, R, and XL.

Secretlab is infusing the best of both worlds with OMEGA and TITAN, with a proprietary new pebble seat base which guides your body into the middle of the chair for the ultimate comfort. This is also the best for your back, and your butt -- both important parts of the sitting experience (and your health).

But what we do have are two different styles of upholstery, with the Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette (what I have here for review) and the Secretlab SoftWeave Plus fabric (super interesting feel, I've got the previous-gen ones but I'm keen to see, well -- I guess -- feel, the upgraded SoftWeave fabric) gaming chairs in the new 2022 series.

The seat incline is gentler, which reduces the pressure on your legs -- meanwhile the really nice (it might be small, but it's just a very, very nice touch) unique waterfall edge helps angle your feet under the chair. Other gaming chairs or regular office chairs restrict your movement, while Secretlab encourages natural movement with its TITAN Evo 2022 gaming chair.

As for pricing, Secretlab has prices starting at $429 for the NEO Hybrid Leatherette while you'll pay $30 more for the SoftWeave Plus fabric at $449. The regular size chair is $449 for the leather variant, $469 for the fabric variant, and then $499 for the XL variant in leather and $519 for the fabric version. Not too damn bad at all.

Design & Materials

NEO Hybrid Leatherette vs SoftWeave Fabric Plus

NEO Hybrid Leatherette

Secretlab's next-gen premium leatherette really is something else, with the company using a unique top resin layer that creates the feels of napa leather, with a more natural look and feel. Secretlab says that the NEO Hybrid Leatherette has a new multi-layer structure that can take a beating.

There's a base layer of PU reinforced by a 3D structure of ultra-fine fibers that offer improved strength, flexibility, and abrasion resistance. This means your new Secretlab 2022 NEO Hybrid should last for many, many years to come. Until maybe Secretlab offers some alien-tech hovering chair out of The Jetsons or something.

Secretlab experimented with many different leatherette compositions, where they have said that the new Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette is 12x more durable than PU leather -- all while being super-comfy.

SoftWeave Plus fabric

I don't have the new Secretlab SoftWeave Plus fabric gaming chair here, but I do know that it is an upgraded version of their very unique SoftWeave Fabric. The new SoftWeave Plus (the Plus is the change here) has a new structure that uses interlacing loops of high-strength yarn fibers that allow for smaller details to be baked into each and every single stitch.

This is a game-changer, as it unlocks the world of totally new design possibilities and unique styles of gaming chairs in the future -- all with that unique Secretlab SoftWeave Plus fabric feel.

Secretlab says that the new SoftWeave Plus fabric was manufactured using their next-gen manufacturing facilities (another benefit of Secretlab's success is having the money and influence to open up next-gen manufacturing facilities) and is 3.5x stronger than its predecessor (wow) and has better seam strength.

Better yet, the new Secretlab SoftWeave Plus fabric gaming chair is softer, more breathable, more durable, has longer-lasting comfort, and keeps you cool over those countless hours of gaming or working. I really, really want to try out the new SoftWeave Fabric Plus chairs, and I've asked Secretlab to send over the Mint Green variant of it because it looks awesome.

Detailed Look

From the front of the chair you can't really tell the difference between the 2020 and 2022 model Secretlab TITAN, but under the hood and all around there are changes and tweaks that make this the most comfortable gaming chair ever made.

On the back there's not much difference either, but we do have some "TITAN Evo" branding underneath the Secretlab logo.

Man do I love these little 'only on Secretlab' tweaks with the "XL 2022" branding attached to the beautiful stitching on the side of the chair. This isn't new, but I just wanted to emphasize that I really do love these little things that Secretlab do to their work-of-art gaming chairs.

A closer look at the beautiful stitching work that Secretlab have on their 2022 TITAN Evo gaming chair, with the beautiful NEO Hybrid Leatherette looking -- and more importantly -- feeling great on your ass (on second thought, that really doesn't sound good LOL), and back.

You can tweak away with the lumbar position on the chair, making it higher or lower to your exact personal liking.

This is the design that we'll see Secretlab use on its gaming chairs across 2022 and 2023.

Secretlab is becoming a bigger and bigger fan of magnets. Magnets on the armrests... magnets on the memory foam head rest... magnets on their kick ass Secretlab MAGNUS metal gaming desk.

Workstation & Gaming Use

I spent a little over a week and around 60-70 hours sitting in the Secretlab 2022 TITAN Evo NEO Hybrid Leatherette gaming chair, giving me enough time to give some great impressions on the chair.

Secretlab has crafted an amazing chair here with the TITAN Evo 2022 where it provided the closest to a cloud-like seating experience. I sit for a living pretty much, writing news and reviews everyday... shifting between machines and benchmarking, and a million-and-one other things.

I loved using the memory foam pillow with its new magnetic upgrades, shifting the pillow up and down the chair much easier than the band that comes with the previous-gen chairs. The lumbar support is very, very impressive and I want more time with it -- but right now I can safely say it's uber-comfortable.

The impressive full-metal 4D armrests with the new CloudSwap replacement system isn't something that I found I used in my day-to-day use of the Secretlab 2022 TITAN Evo NEO Hybrid Leatherette gaming chair.

I pumped some serious hours into Call of Duty: Warzone -- thanks Secretlab for some of the most comfortable wins that I've had in the game with the new Secretlab 2022 TITAN Evo NEO Hybrid Leatherette gaming chair.

What's Hot & What's Not

What's Hot

The most comfortable gaming chair made : I don't know how things can get more comfortable for a leather gaming chair, but Secretlab continues to impress. You'd have to dearly want a mesh-based chair, or have many thousands to spend on something like a Herman Miller -- but for everyone else, Secretlab is here to save the day.

Secretlab's huge flex into magnets : Secretlab has really pushed into the world of magnetics with the likes of their kick ass MAGNUS metal gaming desk, but the new Secretlab 2022 TITAN NEO Hybrid Leatherette uses magnets to great effect. I can't wait to see what the company does in the future when it comes to the use of magnets.

One chair, three sizes : there's the Small (S), Regular (R) and XL variants -- no more OMEGA and TITAN, just the TITAN Evo 2022 in the three various sizes. This is a great decision by Secretlab, streamlining the purchasing decision. A very Apple-like move.

Magnetic memory foam head pillow: I didn't even think about the fact of a magnetic memory foam pillow, but Secretlab used its alien-like mind-reading machine I guess and now I know I want one -- because it's such a great feature on the chair. But it's funny -- Alaric and Vincent told me during my video chat with them that they played a game internally -- throw the magnetic pillow onto the chair gently and see who can get it to stick to the chair. This is something I'll need to do with my two daughters!

CloudSwap replacement 4D armrests : The new CloudSwap replacement 4D armrests are some seriously next level upgrades for the Secretlab 2022 series gaming chair, with the magnetic CloudSwap replacement system letting you upgrade the Secretlab Technogel Premium Armrest Top -- Secretlab has more materials coming in the future.

Impressive 4-way L-ADAPT Lumbar System : Secretlab did an incredible job in the all-new 4-way L-ADAPT Lumbar System, which offers the future of support for your lower back. You can tweak the lumbar support up and down on the chair, so it perfectly aligns against your spine. There is a lattice of living hinges that adapts on-the-fly to the unique curvature of your back.

Multiple quality-of-life upgrades: There are plenty of qualty-of-life upgrades across the board, with Secretlab using shorter hydraulics with improved design engineering of the seat base, which makes it better for all the butts of the world. The height, tilt, and recline levers are now at better angles and positioning -- easier to reach, while Secretlab has redesigned the feel of the physical recline handle and lumbar adjustment. It's the small things, and I notice that -- and you will too.

What's Not

Magnetic arm rests: I love them, but they were annoying at times -- but maybe it's just me. I use my elbows sometimes, pressing them down onto the back of the armrest (closest to the back of the chair) and wedge myself up to change the position on the chair. I did this a few times and the magnetic arm rest would slip off... it would be cool to have a button underneath the arm rest to "lock" the arm rest down to avoid slippage.

Final Thoughts

Secretlab -- you've done it again.

Gamers -- if you've been looking for a new gaming chair... look no further than the new 2022 TITAN Evo. You've got multiple options for feels: NEO Hybrid Leatherette and the SoftWeave Fabric plus, some wicked styles on both upholstery, and one of the most comfortable places for all those hours your butt will sit while you're gaming or working away.

If you want the ultimate in an all-Secretlab gaming setup you can now do that with the MAGNUS Metal Desk and new 2022 TITAN Evo gaming chair. The best of both (magnetic) worlds for the Apple in PC gaming chairs and desks, where I don't even think Razer can pump enough money in to beat Secretlab.

Secretlab bleeds gaming chairs, I'm sure the founders and all staff dream of fabrics, leathers, magnets, stitching, styles. I'm sure they all have their houses filled with no lounges or beds, just Secretlab chairs all over the place. I bet for Secretlab's big birthday the founders will have a huge birthday cake shaped like a Secretlab gaming chair.

I mean, they just can't do a wrong thing right now. In the middle of a pandemic they somehow craft the next generaiton gaming chair.

And I think I may have cracked the code... on how Secretlab continue to do this. Secretlab is some super-secret black budget government program, tapping into next-gen alien technology to craft the most comfortable gaming chairs and desks ever made.

I mean, "SECRET" and "LAB" are pretty huge words in the world of conspiracy theorists, and with the huge hype of UFOs lately it wouldn't surprise me that it's Alaric or Ian flying around in some super-secret next-gen Secretlab product. The Secretlab logo is also 3-sided, so Illuminati Confirmed.

But seriously, it's an amazing chair.

A chair you won't regret, whether you want the leather or fabric version of the Secretlab 2022 TITAN Evo. I do want to see what Secretlab do from here... I mean the gaming chair can only get so comfortable before a wall is hit. So what could Secretlab be working on that would extend from the 2022 TITAN Evo, or any future gaming chair?

I'd love to see a Secretlab gaming sofa, to see what the company would do with an uber-luxurious gaming sofa with their usual style and flair. I have a two-seater home theater recliner and man-oh-man would a Secretlab HT or gaming recliner would be incredible.

Secretlab could flex into gaming peripherals, where the more success the company has and the value fo the company continues to skyrocket -- it's going to give Secretlab the ability to acquire companies. I can see Secretlab acquiring a smaller peripheral company and using their Secretlab alien technology to compete with the likes of Razer.

This could turn into Secretlab headsets and even a gaming monitor... I can see a tuned Secretlab gaming experience from the gaming chair, to the desk, to the peripherals -- mouse, keyboard, and headset -- as well as a monitor, all perfectly tuned with Secretlab software.

A chair that maybe reacts to your games, with haptic feedback built into the chair... and maybe even the desk. It can be done in a way that wouldn't be too harsh with vibration, and I can see Secretlab pulling that off.

Maybe I need to put the tinfoil hat back on and not have Secretlab reading my mind and seeing all of these ideas...

Wrapping up: Secretlab's new 2022 TITAN Evo NEO Hybrid Leatherette is so good it needs to be felt, sat on, to be believed. It's hard to convey this to you with words, but if you've doubted buying a Secretlab chair -- don't -- you'll love it. This is the Tesla of gaming chairs, astonishingly comfortable and stylish and you'll be wondering how you lived without it.

Then you'll buy another one, and maybe the MAGNUS Metal Desk and that's OK, you'll love it all!

Kudos, Secretlab!