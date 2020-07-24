NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
Secretlab TITAN 2020 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Gaming Chair Review

Secretlab's custom Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chair in the larger TITAN 2020 variant, slowly getting ready for the big launch.

| Jul 24, 2020 at 10:10am CDT
Rating: 93%Manufacturer: SecretlabModel: TITAN 2020 Cyberpunk 2077 Edition

Introduction to the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition

It's funny how this review started out.

Back on June 23, Secretlab's official Twitter account teased what looked to be an upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 themed gaming chair. I was so quick on the story that I was the first in the world to have it up, and even surprised Secretlab -- before they could even get the press release and NDA to me for the chair.

Well, the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chair was made official a few days later and in between those events I reached out to Secretlab to see if they would be kind enough to send me one of their new Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chairs, and they agreed. I was asked which one I wanted between the OMEGA 2020 and TITAN 2020 variants, where I went with the TITAN 2020 variant.

Pricing & Availability

The unfortunate thing is that Secretlab sold out of its Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chairs in a matter of hours, and the new batch are coming and should be ready for CD PROJEKT RED's big launch of Cyberpunk 2077 later this year.

Secretlab explain that their Cyberpunk 2077 Edition chair is sold out, and if you want to be the first to hear about when it's back in stock, then throw your email into their mailing list. Once you get the email, if you're serious about buying one you will want to be ready, because I'm sure they're going to sell out even quicker this time around.

Pricing

Secretlab is selling the Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chair in TITAN form for $489, while in OMEGA form you'll be shelling out $449.

Still TITAN: But Cyberpunked

Underneath its Cyberpunk 2077 custom beauty, Secretlab is building the foundations on its already kick ass OMEGA and TITAN edition gaming chairs. I have the TITAN version of the chair here with me, but the OMEGA is also available.

Setting It Up + First Impressions

Setting the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chair took me less than 30 minutes, and that's with product photography in between. It's a pretty straight forward procedure, which is made much easier with a second person. I work here alone, so I did it on my own and was fine.

The box that it comes in is pretty big, with some cool Cyberpunk 2077 Edition branding on it in that iconic yellow and black style.

I love this packaging: Secretlab have some of, if not the best packaging for a gaming chair on the market.

Each one is of course, hand inspected.

Secretlab gives you an accessories box, which comes with all the screws and even an allen key for you to do it all with.

Inside of the accessories kit is the Secretlab Toolkit, which has everything you need to build your new Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chair.

The magic red screw, which once removed -- is one of the last steps before the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chair is all setup.

First Impressions

You can already tell when you're in the process of setting the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chair that it looks awesome, but once it's all setup do you truly get to marvel at its beauty.

Super bright Cyberpunk 2077-y yellow on the front, while the back looks just as striking.

Secretlab's use of blue stitching on the chair is perfect, it looks so good against the choice of yellow and black for the Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chair.

Just wanted to point out how good the back of the chair looks again.

The little touches here are perfect.

Imagine this in your gaming room.

Secretlab takes care of those little details on their chairs.

Comfort

It's Super Comfortable

The foundations of the Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chair is the magic Secretlab TITAN 2020 series chair, which is already an incredibly comfortable chair on its own.

You're going to have a comfortable experience in the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chair, with those hours and hours spent in the world CD PROJEKT RED has crafted to keep your butt and back feeling as good as they can.

I'm not the smallest guy but I'm definitely not the largest, and the TITAN is what I chose over the OMEGA. You will have to check the sizes of the chairs for your particular liking, but whatever you buy, I can assure you it's going to be comfortable.

What's Hot, What's Not & Final Thoughts

What's Hot

  • Secretlab's breathtaking design: You can't not look at a Secretlab chair and not think it looks great, where I think Secretlab has outdone themselves this time with the Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chair. All of the little details really pop on this chair.
  • TITAN comfort: I sit down for a large amount of hours per day and the TITAN edition gaming chair from Secretlab is super comfortable for that, the new Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chair in TITAN form is the same -- but now with more style.
  • Cyberpunk 2077 fans only choice: If you are gearing up for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 later this year, then you will absolutely have to get your hands (or butt, I guess) on Secretlab's latest creation.
What's Not

  • No back cushion: The lack of a back pillow is a really big deal for me, where I've come to absolutely rely on that magical memory foam cushioning on other Secretlab gaming chairs. I would also have loved the yellow and black style, maybe with matching blue stitching on the back cushion.
  • Plain black cushion, should've been Cyberpunked: Secretlab should've made the head cushion that the Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chair ships with, in the same yellow and black style. The plain black style is boring against the rest of the glorious, definitive Cyberpunk 2077 gaming chair.

Final Thoughts

It's simple: Secretlab's new Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chair is the definitive Cyberpunk 2077 chair, and probably the coolest accessory you can buy. Maybe outside of that custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk Edition graphics card, something that was on eBay for $5000 in the end.

If you were building the ultimate gaming PC ready for CD PROJEKT RED's sure-fire masterpiece Cyberpunk 2077, then you really need to take a look at Secretlab's two Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chairs. The OMEGA and TITAN 2020 series chairs are great on their own, but they're something very special for Cyberpunk 2077 fans.

It's not for everyone but if you were a huge fan of Cyberpunk 2077 and you're in need of a new chair, Secretlab has just the limited exclusive gaming chair for you.

The only way Secretlab could make a cooler gaming chair, is to release a Superman-themed gaming chair for the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021. Secretlab -- if I'm really good for the rest of the year and tell Santa what I want for Christmas... can you make it happen?

Superman themed gaming chair... with a cape. It has to have a cape.

But seriously, the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chair is going to be the centerpiece of my gaming room later this year when the game finally drops.

Secretlab: yet another kick ass gaming chair ticked off their list.

Performance

90%

Quality

100%

Features

90%

Value

90%

Overall Rating

93%

The Bottom Line

Secretlab's new Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chair is a must have for a true hardcore Cyberpunk 2077 fan. It just looks so damn good, and it's uber comfortable, too.

