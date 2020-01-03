Secretlab TITAN XL 2020: The Business Class Gaming Chair

Introduction

Secretlab has just made one of its best gaming chairs even better, with the introduction of the new TITAN XL -- a new gaming chair that features everything that made the TITAN one of the best gaming chairs -- but now it's even bigger.

The new Secretlab TITAN XL is 25% larger than the original TITAN, with the core mechanisms of the chair doubly reinforced to handle users that are up to 6'10" tall, and weigh up to 390 pounds.

The same award-winning comfort. Now bigger. The TITAN XL retains the same unparalleled level of customization as the TITAN, and all the superb comfort, support, reliability that comes with the new 2020 Series. On top of being 25% larger than the TITAN, the core mechanisms have been doubly reinforced. For an uncompromising experience that lasts for endless hours, this award-winning chair is unquestionably the gold standard you need

Pricing & Availability

Secretlab makes two different versions of its TITAN XL gaming chair, with the PU Leather 2.0 and SoftWeave fabric options coming in at $479 and $499, respectively -- discounted prices at the time of writing for the Christmas sale. The pre-order wave 1 at the time of writing, was estimated to ship by January 17, 2020 or earlier. Secretlab's new TITAN XL gaming chairs are currently discounted down from $559 and $579, respectively -- a savings of $80 per chair.