DXRACER Drifting Series Summer L Gaming Chair Review

Hyped to the max! We dive into DXRACER's Drifting Series gaming chair to see if it lives up to the buzz or if it's all just hot air. Let's find out!

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Being the first time our rear has been in a DXRACER gaming chair, we have very little to go on. However, that does not mean we are blind. Many forums have raved about these chairs for nearly two decades, and keen eyes have spotted them used in broadcasted tournaments and events. While you could pay your way into providing chairs for such prestigious events to stick around, it must be comfortable for many diverse types of people.

As most of our information comes from users, we typically do not follow gaming tournaments, but we have also seen them used by many gaming streamers over the years. Again, those are typically sponsored situations, but we see no signs of anguish from these users from their backs hurting, getting swampy lower parts, etc., they all seemed to have enjoyed them, which says quite a bit about a gaming chair. While we wish we had more experience with DXRACER, we have one now and will deliver our opinion on whether they are the chair for you.

In hand, or rather under our bum, is one of many from the Drifting Series of gaming chairs, offering twenty-seven styles in two sizes. Of the massive number of choices, we were sent the Summer, in its large size, to give it a go and see what we think. On paper, this should be a solid choice for our daily grind, but let's see if our DXRACER Drifting Series Summer L is anything like what we have heard and seen.

Item Details Model Drifting Series Sumer L MSRP $389.99 Color Light Blue and White Maximum Height 5'11" - 180cm Maximum Weight 275lbs - 125kg Backrest Height 30.9" Backrest Width 20.7" Seat Depth 22.4" Seat Width 21.3" Seat Height (min - max) 17.3" to 21.3" Seat Frame Steel Armrest to Armrest 19.9" Wheelbase Aluminum Caster Diameter 2.36" Reclining 90 - 135° Armrest Type 3D Weight 49.49lbs Upholstery EPU Leatherette Head Pillow Cooling Gel Foam Lumbar Support Curved Pillow Warranty 2 Years

The chart shows that the Drifting Summer L has a light blue and white aesthetic, made with EPU leatherette, that will be easy to keep clean. While there is an XL version of this chair, we have the L or large version for users up to five-foot-eleven and 275 pounds. This chair should be much like the others we recently reviewed, as they all have similar user conditions.

On a technical level, the backrest is 30.9 inches tall, 20.7 inches wide, and bolstered to deliver a hug to your back. The seat is 22.4 inches deep and 21.3 inches wide and can be raised and lowered to have the seat height in a range of 17.3 to 21.3 inches off the floor. Armrests are at least 19.9 inches apart but can be widened with bolts under the seat. The seat frame is steel, whereas the star base is aluminum with 2.36-inch diameter casters under it. The specs also show that the seat back starts at 90° from the seat, and when fully reclined, it is at 135° from the seat.

While dense foam is used in the seat and back portion of the chair, the Drifting Series also ships with a pair of pillows. For your head, you get an elastic strapped pillow with cooling gel foam inside of it. There is also a curved lumbar pillow, which is dense but not as dense as the seat and backrest.

As we looked at pricing, within the Drifting Series, you can spend $369 on the low end, and pricing can go up to $499, depending on the version you choose. As for our Summer L variant, pricing is set at $369.99. What we do not care about is the warranty policy. The default is two years, but if you register the chair and glowingly post on social media, they will extend it; although no term of extension is mentioned, we would guess it is an additional year. While a warranty is important, it is not the only factor that goes into a great gaming chair, so let's find out how our DXRACER Drifting Series Summer L stacks up.

Packaging

DXRACER covers much of the box with black ink to show us their name in the center and the series at the top. To the right is a sticker with the model number, but an all-white chair is shown. Across the bottom are notations about their being in the game since 2006, their over 100 eSports partnerships, and their over six million users of their products. Identical to this is the other side of the packaging, even down to the sticker.

Both smaller sides are identical, but the other has the shipping label. We again see the sticker, but this time, we get a rendering of the chair above the series and size, whereas the left shows us box dimensions and where the chair is made.

When opening the top of the box, you are greeted with this shiny black insert. It has a rendering of the chair on it, as well as the company name. The insert also has the instructions on the back, so you might want to hold onto it until you are finished building the chair.

Under the instructions is a layer of dense foam that we have pulled aside to expose what else comes in the box. The bits are either wrapped in plastic bags or surrounded with bubble wrap. Dense foam pieces surround the seat, keeping it from the hardware, and judging from the condition of the box, our Drifting Series Summer L had a gentle ride to our office.

DXRACER Drifting Series Summer L Components

The Summer model's backrest is white near the bottom, while the bulk of the material is light blue. The sides are heavily bolstered and have DXRACER embroidered with white stitching on either wing to match the larger DXRACER at the top.

The back is made of white leatherette, and we again have DXRACER embroidered into the chair, but this time the thread is black for high-contrast appeal.

You will find a trio of plastic lugs on both sides of the headrest. These are used with the elastic strap on the pillow, offering three height levels and ensuring the elastic does not slide the pillow over the top of the chair.

The seat comes with the 3D arms already installed, and between them, more light blue and white material covers the seat and the high-bolstered sides. Rather than offering DXRACER on the seat, they put the series name across the front with white thread spelling out DRIFTING.

The seat frame is steel, with the armrests mounted to it and the material stretched and attached to it with rings. Bands of cloth provide added support to the foam, and a dust cover is present. The armrests can be adjusted slightly, but they appear to be at their widest when assembled.

The rest of the bits come in this box, and we can see the handle for the mechanism sticking out the side of it. Everything else was wrapped in plastic to keep it safe from scratches and paint removal in transit.

First out of that box is the seat mechanism, which seems small and lightweight and only offers a knob to adjust the tilt tension and the lever to release or lock the tilt option while also operating the height of the strut.

The rest of the gear is the strut, which has a three-piece cover to its right. There are also a pair of magnetically attached hinge covers and an Allen key for assembly.

The casters are basic in design but roll well on our hard floor. They are a shade less than three inches in diameter, push into the star base, and are held in with C-clips.

The star base is made of aluminum and painted black, and plastic inserts are added. The plastic is shaped to add some style to the base, and each insert has DXRACER imprinted in the center section.

The pair of pillows that shipped with the Drifting Series are black by default and have a velour feel. DXRACER is embroidered on both in white stitching. While the lumbar pillow rests in the chair as-is, the head pillow has an elastic strap on the back, as mentioned earlier.

With the instructions on the back of the shiny cardboard, we didn't expect other literature, but we found two envelopes. The first contains the product usage guide, which explains the functionality and how it works, while the second provides information on caring for the materials used.

Assembly and Features

Following the steps on the back of the thin cardboard insert, it tells us to install the casters, flip the frame over, and drop in the strut, placing the plastic cover over it.

The bolts used for this step are in the backrest and must be removed to set the hinges. The hinge on the opposite side uses grooves to align, whereas on the near side, it is free to align and have the bolts installed. The entire chair works with the longer side of the Allen key.

Once the bolts are tight, you can grab the covers, and with a satisfying click, the magnets grab the frame and hold them well. The lever on the front of the hinge is used to tilt the back of the chair within its 90 to 135° of travel.

The armrests are 3D in design. They have inward and outward twisting options, as well as segmented sliding forward and back. The lever on the outside of the armrest allows them to be raised and lowered as needed.

Again, you must remove the bolts from the frame before you install the tilt mechanism. In front of the tilt tension knob is an arrow and FRONT marked on the steel, which, as seen, is correct. The bar from the mechanism locks the chair without tilting or unlocks it with inward and outward motion, while twisting the bar will add or remove height from the strut.

Once assembled, your Drifting series gaming chair will look like this: the backrest is 90° to the seat, proper for daily tasks. We also added the lumbar and headrest pillows to finish out the assembly.

Pulling on the lever by your right hip will allow the seatback to recline to 135°, a range of motion that does not give you vertigo like you might fall over.

One last shot from a better angle gives us a much better look at the finished DXRACER Drifting Series Summer L gaming chair, and from a distance, things look good for the chair.

Final Thoughts

How to start? With the better parts being one place, we could go there first. The chair is snug for users on the upper end of allowances, which delivers a racing seat-type feel, but at one G, we do not need such a tight design. The color combination is brilliant, and so many others are black; it is nice to see something with bright colors done in materials that are easy to clean. The seat is comfortable, with enough give for the more significant users, and the inclusion of pillows is a nice touch, and the lugs to keep the pillow in place are nice additions.

Sadly, if you are a larger user, we suggest you pass on the large, possibly ponder the XL version, but wait until you get the full picture before running off. We ran into what we feel are cost-cutting measures. The tilt mechanism is smaller than most chairs we look at. They use plastic cable ties to attach the fabric and a few other things we didn't care for. Out of the box, we saw what appeared to be someone's DNA, scuffs in the side bolster white panel, scuffs in the blue material in a few places, and they even burned the threads, leaving black ends in the white seams.

With everything separated by plastic bags as a minimum and the seat surrounded in dense foam and capped with the back of the chair, the scuffs and mishandling were done at the factory. While a bit out of DXRACERS hands, it does kick them in the grapes when other manufacturers either do not have said issues or get lucky with it being hidden by the blackness of the samples. Either way, if you are paying for gloriousness in bright colors, the last thing you want to do is scrub it before you use it.

At $369.99 with a two-year warranty, DXRACER left us wanting more. Many aspects of the chair give it a budget chair feel, and to be fair, it is DXRACER's most affordable series; nevertheless, at nearly $400, we want more. We'd love to see better casters, a beefier tilt mechanism, and a chair that will fit a person within the advertised clients. It is too small for us, but the better half, who has called dibs, is much smaller. The chair delivered a box-store equivalent at the price others deliver more, sometimes much more. We would at least step up a series or two within DXRACER, as we don't feel you will be happy long-term investing in the Drifting Sumer L gaming chair.