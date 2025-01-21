Corsair TC500 LUXE Gaming Chair Review

Let's take a look at one of the sturdiest and most feature-rich chairs hit the office floor with Corsair's new TC500 LUXE gaming chair.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Anyone who looks at what Corsair has evolved into knows they offer just about every PC-related product they can. What started off as a RAM and storage provider evolved into peripherals, then into custom PCs, and eventually came around to offering desks like the Platform:6 and even a slew of chairs, which is why we are here today.

While gaming chairs are nothing new to the market, Corsair is not pulling any punches with its products. Currently, there are three models. There is the TC100 RELAXED, the most affordable of the bunch, and the T3 RUSH for a bit more of an investment, but if you want the best of what they have to offer, there is yet another series of chairs that offers the best feature set but comes with a much higher price point than the others.

In the office and under our bum is the TC500 LUXE gaming chair, a larger product than the T3 RUSH for the more significant gamers out there. Compared to the TC100, the styling has been upped, and we again get the full-motion armrests. While the more affor4dable models come in gray and black, the TC500 LUXE is offered in Shadow (black), Frost (white), and the version we have, Sherwood (green), allowing users to find something more in line with their office and PC theme.

Corsair uses words like premium, plush, sophistication, and breathable, but we will see if the chair lives up to the marketing hype as we go over every square inch of our TC500 LUXE Sherwood gaming chair.

Item Details Model TC500 LUXE MSRP $499.99 Color Sherwood (Green) Maximum Height 188cm / 6ft 2in Maximum Weight 120kg / 264lbs Backrest Height 80cm Backrest Width 55cm Seat Depth 50cm Seat Width 59cm Seat Height (min - max) 42cm - 52cm Seat Frame Steel Armrest to Armrest 54 - 58cm Gas Lift Range 10cm Adjustable Caster Diameter 65mm Upholstery Fabric (Suede-like) Reclining 90 - 160° Armrest Type 4D with 215° Swivel Seat Style Luxury Weight 32.12lbs Warranty 2 Years

The specifications Corsair delivers are quite generic but cover the bulk of what customers need to know to make an educated guess about whether it will suit their needs. In the chart, we see that the TC500 LUXE came to us in Sherwood green and is designed for users who are no taller than six feet two inches or those weighing less than 264 pounds.

In a bit more detail, we get the measurements. The back of the chair is 80cm tall and 55cm wide, whereas the seat is 50 cm deep and 59cm wide. When assembled, the strut has the seat 42cm off the ground when compressed, and when extended, the seat is 52cm off the ground. Under all the padding and Sherwood green suede-like material, you will find a steel frame supporting you. Armrests are adjustable, too, with the gap starting at 54cm and at their widest will be 58cm.

Beyond the basic measurements, the TC500 LUXE offers a ninety-degree upright position and can be reclined to 160°. The armrests are 4D, where they move forward and back, in and out, up and down, but can also swivel 215°, allowing them to be reversed if desired for a more comfortable fit. Somehow, we skipped right past the 65mm caster size, but all told, when assembled, the TC500 LUXE weighs in at 31.2 pounds.

Two factors are left and are the most important to anyone utilizing this gaming chair. The first is the cost, and anywhere the TC500 LUXE is available, we found it listed at $499.99 MSRP. While that is steep for a gaming chair, we have previously paid more for chairs. The part that sticks out for us is the limited warranty, at just two years, which is typical of box store offerings. To be blunt, we expected better from Corsair in this regard.

Packaging

The box that the TC500 LUXE comes in is large, but the print is basic in what is offered. We see Corsair and the logo at the top left and the TC500 LUXE premium gaming chair below, with a vast Corsair logo to the right. The opposing side of the packaging is the same as we see here.

Corsair also mimics the other sides with what we see here. Being much the same as what we saw on the front, we get an image of the chair, the CF-9010068-WW/PK model number and the Green/Sherwood coloration marked. Again, the other side of this box matches what we see on this panel.

As you cut the tape and open the flaps, you will need to stop and notice the code on the right half of the printing. That is one way to obtain the manual without having to search for the chair and click the tab for it. This takes your mobile device right to where you need to be.

We have removed a dense layer of foam to expose what is shipped inside of the box, and in this view, we can see all parts are either wrapped in plastic, put inside of a box, or, in some cases, bubble wrap encases some parts. Even though the box shows some damage here and there, the TC500 LUXE inside4 is in great shape, and for the typical users, about ten minutes of assembly from use.

Corsair TC500 LUXE Components

The chair back comes out of the box first, and we immediately notice that slick green coloration, a nice departure from the typical black or gray. The seat back has wings to help keep you in for those high G turns, and the wings near the shoulders mimic that effect. We also like the mix of the flat areas near the top against the diamond-stitched pattern on the lower half.

At the top, stitched into the suede-like fabric, we see the black Corsair sails logo on the headrest, with the Corsair name done in white over your left shoulder.

The back is more Sherwood green, but all surfaces are flat, without any nod to the diamonds on the front. However, Corsair does make sure anyone walking up behind you knows who makes it, with their name and logo at the top again.

The seat bottom comes partially assembled, as the armrests are already attached, but we find more of the diamond pattern in the seat. The edges are bolstered for effect.

The material is attached to the steel frame with thick rings and closed off with a combination of support straps and dust-covering material in other areas, exposing only the four holes in the frame for the mechanism mounting. We also see that even though the armrests are pre-installed, there is room to widen them if you need that extra bit of distance for more comfort.

The chair's star base is made of metal, although Corsair does not say what kind. It feels lighter than steel, but it only needs to last a couple of years to go beyond the warranty. When we assemble the chair, this will accept the casters and the strut.

The seat mechanism comes next and supports the chair atop the strut. The knob in the center is for tilt tension, while the lever seen on the right here will lock and unlock the tilt position. The lever on the left side of this image will raise and lower the strut.

In one of the boxes, we found most of the rest of the gear to assemble this chair. It includes the five 65mm diameter casters, the strut, the strut cover, and a pair of side covers that cover the attachment point from the seat to the back of the chair.

We also found a pillow in the box, and while we wish it matched the chair's coloration, we cannot see it while in use, so there is that. Rather than using an elastic strap, Corsair opts for magnetic attachment, which limits positioning but makes it easier to use.

There is one last box inside the packaging, and as the label states, it is the assembly tool kit.

Even though using paper for instructions is beyond Corsair now, they changed from plastic bags to paper bags, which feels ironic. Still, each bag is marked and includes all the bolts, a T-handle Allen wrench, caps, and a bag with extra parts should you need them down the line.

Assembly and Features

While many bases we see are typically better built than Corsair's welded-together version, it is strong enough to hold us, and we are close to the maximum weight. Following the online guide to assembling this TC500 LUXE, we are told to install the casters and flip the base over to prepare for the next step.

You need to remove the cap from the top of the strut, exposing the blue tip, and settle it into the hole in the center of the frame. Once completed, you then put the three-piece strut cover over it.

It then tells us to flip over the seat bottom and install the mechanism with four bolts. While this step is straightforward, the dimples in the steel frame of the mechanism are not square, which makes the mechanism sit crooked under the seat, no matter how much you try to square it up.

We took the seat base and mechanism and set it on top of the strut. This is not the easiest thing to do, but we got it on there with some balance and stretching to see the strut.

The next step involves sliding the chair down on the tilt arm, as a groove keeps things aligned, which is not found on the other side. Once you have the seat back in correctly, you can start the pair of bolts on one side, move to the other, do the same, and tighten them all once everything is in line.

The armrests are much different from what we typically see, with the swivel point in the center of the arm raised above the rest of the mechanism. The arms use a freely movable latching system that allows them to move forward and back, twist inwards and outwards, and raise and lower them using the latch on the outside.

On either side of the seat back, just above armrest level, are a pair of knobs. On the right of the chair is one to move the lumbar support in and out, adding or reducing the support. The knob on the left of the chair moves the lumbar support up and down by twisting, just like what we show here.

The Last thing to do when assembling the chair is to add the sid3e covers, which use a smaller screw, yet it is still driven with the same Allen wrench. Once they are secured, you will install a pair of caps into the holes on both sides.

With the hand lever on the right lifted and the chair in its most upright position, the seat back feels slightly less than 90°, as it has a slightly forward lean. You will also notice that we took the right armrest and turned it completely around. Doing so raises its height but also lessens what your arms will rest upon.

In the fully reclined position, you are ready to fall asleep if you do not fall over the back. With our bum all the way back in the seat, we did not feel safe at first, and it takes some profound faith in Corsair that you will not end up on the floor.

We will leave you with this image of the TC500 LUXE so that you can take in its Sherwood green glory. Overall, it is a slick-looking product, and we hope it will stand up to the wear and tear of constant use in our office.

Final Thoughts

On a fundamental level, everything with the TC500 LUXE works as intended and should be able to deal with user abuse for a few years without much trouble. We like the choice of material, and shockingly is a cooler chair to use, even though only the fabric is breathable. With many hours in this chair, we did not run into swampy situations in the seat bottom, and the feature set is up there with some of the better-known solutions already on the market.

While a decent solution, we did run into some things that work, but we do not care for, or the fact that the seat bottom is hard as a rock, and the center of the seat is the highest point. Without getting grotesque, it is not a feeling many users will enjoy over the long haul. The seat may soften over time, but after over a month of using this solution, it is still as uncomfortable as the day we got it. We also do not care for the ratcheting system many are moving towards regarding the armrests. Yes, they work as intended, but they also will move with the slightest effort, negating that you customize their location for a better fit. At this price point, we expected more.

We also feel that Corsair is letting its customer base down with a two-year warranty. We consider manufacturers' warranties to be the limit on which said company feels the product will last without issues, and again, for the cost, you should get at least five years of coverage. Considering you can walk into any box store and get a similar chair for around $300 with the same warranty period, you must love this chair to fork out the extra cash.

At $499.99, Corsair sets the bar high and does not seem to be able to vault that bar. While the chair may last a lot longer with gentle use, the thinness and lightness of the star base give us concerns for the heavier users that will populate these chairs. Speaking of size, we do not feel that Corsair covered its market well either. While Corsair sets a height limit, we see no reason for that, but the 264-pound limit is weak. While not the worst chair we have used in many years at a computer desk, at around $350, this chair would be better served. Considering all the options at the $500 price point, you can step into many better-feeling seats to keep your rear ends and backs cozy and comfortable.