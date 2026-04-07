Corsair MAKR PRO 75 Hall Effect DIY Keyboard Review - Pre-Built and Ready for Action

TweakTown Rating: 87% Our Verdict The Corsair MAKR PRO 75 Hall Effect DIY Keyboard might arrive pre-built, but the quality of every single component is right up there with the very best, from the multiple layers of sound dampening to the magnetic switches, keycaps, and even the programmable control knob. Pros Fully modular design

Impressive, across-the-board, build quality

Adjustable MGX Hyperdrive switches

Eight layers of dampening deliver a great type-feel

Fantastic gaming performance with 8K polling Cons Pricey

A DIY keyboard with the DIY already done

A few missing software customization options Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon for $249.99 USD Buy at Amazon for $279.99 CAD

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Corsair originally released its MAKR 75 as a bare-bones kit for DIY enthusiasts to pick and choose the parts they want to build their very own keyboard from scratch. The DIY nature of the MAKR 75 goes beyond the ability to swap out switches. Each layer can be fully disassembled, allowing installation of an additional wireless model or replacement of the rotary dial or control knob with a programmable LCD module. Building a keyboard like the MAKR 75 that can be assembled, disassembled, and then modified is significantly different from even a modern enthusiast board with hot-swappable switches.

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With premium components, a machined aluminum top and bottom case, gasket mounting, and support for features like 8K (8,000 Hz) polling, the MAKR 75 is a keyboard for someone who wants to spend time building a keyboard with layered components in that classic PC DIY spirit. The Corsair MAKR PRO 75 Hall Effect DIY Keyboard is an interesting product because it is a premium, prebuilt version of the MAKR 75 with custom magnetic or Hall Effect switches, and it arrives ready to plug and play. Priced at $249.99, the 75% form-factor wired gaming keyboard offers a level of customization and modding you only see in the DIY space, but since it's already "put together" more or less, it's not quite as fun or exciting as expected.

In fact, we would much rather have seen the Corsair MAKR PRO 75 Hall Effect DIY Keyboard arrive as a collection of components, so we could have spent an afternoon putting it all together like a Lego set. Instead, we had to pull it apart to get a proper look at the internals and construction, which is admittedly impressive. From sound-dampening layers to the mounting and quality of materials, right down to the screws, the Corsair MAKR PRO 75 Hall Effect DIY Keyboard's construction and attention to detail at all levels are up there.

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And it's a keyboard that's built to last, with a level of sturdiness and precision in the aluminum frame that makes it stand out from the pack. Sure, the price point is up there for a wired magnetic gaming keyboard, but the DIY construction and premium quality are undeniable. Even the control knob, which you can replace with an LCD, is one of the best we've experienced. And when you pair that with adjustable magnetic switches and software that offers as deep a level of customization as the physical side, the Corsair MAKR PRO 75 Hall Effect DIY Keyboard is worth checking out.

Specifications & Close Up

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Item Details Product Name Corsair MAKR PRO 75 Hall Effect DIY Keyboard Product Type Customizable Magnetic Keyboard Compatibility PC (Windows 10 or later), Mac (macOS 10.15 or later) Interface Wired (USB Type-A to Type-C), Wireless (Optional Add-on) Size 75% form factor Polling Rate Up to 8,000 Hz Switch CORSAIR MGX Hyperdrive V2 Keycaps PBT Double shot Lighting Per-Key RGB Dimensions 448 x 159 x 42mm Weight 1282 grams What's in the Box MAKR PRO 75 Hall Effect DIY keyboard, Braided USB Type-C cable, 2-in-1 Key Switch/Keycap puller, Screwdriver, L-shaped hex wrench, replacement screws, extra gaskets

Kosta's Test System

Design & Software

Design

The Corsair MAKR PRO 75 Hall Effect DIY Keyboard has a premium feel the moment you take it out of its packaging. Weighing in at 1.282 kilograms, it's not only hefty for a 75% form-factor keyboard, but you get a sense of the overall sturdiness the moment you touch the premium aluminum shell. This extends to the shine-through matte keycaps and rattle-free acoustics, which offer a clean and consistent typing experience. Underneath the hood, there are multiple damping layers, including PU Plate Foam, IXPE Switch Foam, and Silicon Rubber, that deliver 8 layers of premium sound damping. There's also gasket mounting and screw-in stabilizers to secure the hardware, plus a FR4 switch plate for the magnetic switches.

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When paired with Corsair's MGX Hyperdrive Hall Effect switches, the overall acoustic profile of the MAKR PRO 75 Hall Effect DIY Keyboard is relatively neutral, with a crisp, clean, clacky sound. Although magnetic switches have become the go-to for premium gaming keyboards because you can adjust and tune the actuation point for every key and support game-friendly technology like Rapid Trigger, they often sound inferior to their mechanical counterparts. That's still the case here, to an extent, but it's Corsair's best-sounding magnetic keyboard to date. As for the keycaps, the matte finish and premium feel are great for both typing and gaming, and the mix of beige, yellow, and black keys blends well with the all-black aluminum shell of the MAKR PRO 75. With shine-through keycaps and a light ring around the control dial, the lighting can be as vibrant or as subtle as you want.

The 75% form factor is also well laid out and spacious for its physical footprint, with easily accessible arrow keys, system keys like Home, End, etc., as well as a full-function row with pre-programmed secondary functions for media controls, brightness and lighting settings, opening File Explorer, and switching windows. Although the control dial's default mode is volume control, it can switch between modes for scrolling, media controls, and even custom controls. So, even though the MAKR PRO 75 is a compact keyboard that lacks a NumPad, its versatility and functionality are evident in a build that doesn't feel too cramped or otherwise lacking, making it suitable for more than just competitive shooters.

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Corsair's pre-lubed MGX Hyperdrive switches, which power the pre-built MAKR PRO 75, offer a traditional Linear style with a default actuation point of 2.0mm and a total travel distance of 4.0mm. Rated at 150 million keystrokes, the responsiveness is impressive because you can make micro adjustments to the actuation point in 0.1mm increments on a per-key basis. And with a variable actuation force, starting at 30g, they support touch-type presses, as well as measured keystrokes for the more heavy-fingered out there. And with up to 8K polling in wired mode (an optional wireless module is available as an upgrade), you've also got low-latency performance to back up the customization.

Software

As seen with Corsair's most recent keyboard releases, the MAKR PRO 75's customization is handled via the relatively new Corsair Web Hub interface. This is a definite plus as it means you don't have to install or fire up iCUE to make changes, as it covers all of the MAKR PRO 75's core features and capabilities. The big thing here, of course, is the ability to adjust the actuation point on a per-key basis. Here, the process is simple: select the key or keys, then adjust the actuation point in the MGX Hyperdrive switch's visual representation. The only thing missing is a real-time view of the actuation point as you're pressing a key for fine-tuning, so it can be a bit of a trial-and-error process to find that sweet spot.

The Key Actuation section in the Web Hub is also where you'll find the Rapid Trigger toggle, the magnetic switch feature that instantly resets a keypress the moment you lift your finger. Corsair takes this feature one step further by including the option to manually select a Rapid Trigger press and release sensitivity, as well as enabling Continuous Rapid Trigger, which is essentially a turbo mode once you pass the actuation point. Making changes to Key Assignments is also straightforward, with Corsair offering a separate Fn Layer that makes assigning or changing secondary functions easy. With keyboard, mouse, and media options to choose from, the list of options here is decent. Still, it lacks features like Windows and general app functionality, as well as the ability to assign a Game Mode function to a key that disables the Start key and switches the polling rate to 8,000 Hz.

Other magnetic-switch-only features that the Corsair Web Hub supports include assigning multiple functions to a single keypress (which activates at different actuation points) and FlashTap or SOCD. The latter also lets you assign an LED color to the two FlashTap keys (usually assigned to the strafing A and D combo), which is a nice touch. Rounding out the customization options are a dedicated section for lighting and one for adjusting the control knob or Rotary Dial. The available control knob options are impressive, and you can configure 10 or more settings, each with its own color, covering features such as scrolling, switching applications, and custom controls. All in all, Corsair Web Hub continues to evolve and improve with each new release. Even though there are some minor shortcomings, such as LED brightness being in the general Device Settings section rather than on the dedicated Lighting Effects page, it lives up to the DIY and customizable side of the Corsair MAKR PRO 75 Hall Effect DIY Keyboard.

Gaming and Productivity Performance

Gaming Performance

The versatility of adjustable magnetic switches is fantastic for gaming, and it's not simply because you've got access to potential performance-enhancing features like Rapid Trigger and FlashTap. Being able to adjust the actuation point on a per-key basis means WASD movement in a shooter or third-person action game can be as responsive as you want it to be. When playing titles like Battlefield 6, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and Arc Raiders with lower actuation points for movement (1.2-1.5mm) and more traditional actuation points for abilities and other skills (2.0mm), the result can feel transformative.

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And when you pair that with the MAKR PRO 75's rock-solid construction, premium matte keycaps, dampening, and 8K polling, you pretty quickly get the sense that you're playing with a high-end keyboard. The only thing missing is an easy way to enable a Game Mode that disables Windows keys and switches the keyboard to 8K mode, since the only way to do this is to fire up a browser, open the Corsair Web Hub, and go to the general Device Settings. A dedicated Game Mode switch isn't included in the pre-programmed secondary functions either, which is strange for a premium gaming keyboard like this.

Productivity Performance

With Windows and Mac support, magnetically adjustable height (via two rubberized attachments), a spacious layout for a compact keyboard, a programmable control dial, and magnetic switches, the Corsair MAKR PRO 75 Hall Effect DIY Keyboard is a surprisingly decent all-rounder for productivity. Unless you absolutely need a NumPad, pretty much everything is here, paired with premium hardware and switches you can adjust for impressive touch-typing performance. Although it's wired-only, the MAKR PRO 75 can support wireless and Bluetooth via the optional Wireless Module upgrade, which costs $79.99 and makes an already pricey keyboard even pricier.

Keyboard Click Sound Level

To test a keyboard's overall sound level, we use the Ozito Digital Sound Level Meter, capturing the sentence "the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog" multiple times and recording the maximum dB level. This indicates how "loud" the switches used are for everyday usage. The following chart showcases where the Corsair MAKR PRO 75 Hall Effect DIY Keyboard sits.

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Final Thoughts

The Corsair MAKR PRO 75 Hall Effect DIY Keyboard is a DIY keyboard with the DIY part already done: it takes the bare-bones kit Corsair previously released and turns it into a magnetic keyboard with custom keycaps, switches, and a programmable control knob for enthusiast gamers. And sure, it's a little disappointing that the fun (and education) you get from putting together a piece of hardware like a keyboard from its various components is missing. However, the customization and versatility remain. As for the build quality, the MAKR PRO 75 features one of Corsair's most robust and premium keyboard designs to date - from the high-quality, sturdy aluminum shell to the eight layers of dampening, gasket mounting, and even the control dial and screws.

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Although it's notably more expensive than a lot of high-quality 75% form-factor keyboards, there's still a lot here that makes the MAKR PRO 75 stand out. From the excellent software customization options on offer to the overall layout that supports gaming and productivity. Granted, there are some shortcomings in customization, and upgrading it to become a wireless keyboard is a relatively costly affair. Still, the MAKR PRO 75 is one of Corsair's most impressive Hall Effect keyboards to date - and one that you can pull apart and rebuild to become something new down the road.