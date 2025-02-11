SIHOO Doro S100 Ergonomic Office Chair Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Every so often, we get a random email from manufacturers asking us to have a look at something, and this is one of those times. A company called SIHOO contacted us and sent a link to an office chair. We spent some time on the product page, looked around, read the features, and verified the specifications that it was built with larger folks in mind. Once they had passed all the essential boxes, their take on lumbar support pushed us to have a closer look.

Not long after the email conversation ended, we received a box much smaller than we typically see, with one of the corners blown out from its mistreatment in transit. Luckily, nothing had fallen out, and even more shocking is that the chair made it through all of that yet took on no scratches, gouges, or any damage to the product that we could see. Even with a rough start, SIHOO managed to deliver this new take on an office chair.

SIHOO has its storefront, and you will find its Doro S100 in two colors, black and white. At a glance, the Doro has a Herman Miller aesthetic about it, and as an HM owner, it intrigued us even more. With little to go on and the hype levels high, let's get into the SIHOO Doro S100 and deliver the lowdown, giving you a full sense of our experience.

Item Details Model Doro S100 MSRP $249.99 Color White Maximum Weight 300 lbs Backrest Height 25.59" to 28.34" Backrest Width 20.7" Seat Depth 15.15" to 17.12" Seat Width 21.3" Seat Height (min - max) 17.3" to 21.3" Seat Frame Plastic Composite Armrest to Armrest 18.5" Wheelbase Steel Caster Diameter 2.43" Reclining 90 - 135° Armrest Type 4D Weight 49.13 lbs Upholstery Breathable Mesh Lumbar Support Dynamic Dual Lumbar Warranty 3 Years

The chart above delivers all the vital information to give potential customers a good idea of what they are getting into with a purchase of the Doro S100. We were sent the white version, which is shown to hold up to 300-pound users. The backrest is 20.7 inches wide but adjustable from its resting 25.59 inches to 28.34 inches at maximum extension. The seat width is 21.3 inches, and the depth is adjustable from 17.3 inches to 21.3 with the flick of a lever. The seat is 21.3 inches wide, but the 4D armrests are only 18.5 inches apart.

The chair's wheeled base is made of steel and accepts the 2.43" diameter plastic casters. The back of the chair offers a tilt function. It rests at 90 degrees from the seat bottom, and at full tilt, it is 135 degrees. When assembled, you have 49 pounds of composite plastic frame, an open-weave mesh, and a set of heavy-duty springs.

The springs are a huge part of the Dynamic Dual Lumbar Support system of the Doro S100. Chair makers offering lumbar support use pillows, adjustable bars built into the backrest, or some even use a dual-frame setup on the backrest, and the lower portion moves with you. Taking that a bit further, why not have two sections, one on either side, to adjust even more tightly to the user? The DDLS is the main feature of this selection that may swing you towards a closer look.

The last couple of details are what drives customers most, and that is cost and warranty duration. Cost is kept low on the Doro S100, with the $249.99 MSRP, and the warranty says you get three years of use worry-free. At half the price of many of the chairs we have seen, we are not in the mindset that the Doro S100 is directly comparable, but the chair still must be a chair at the basic level, so let's find out if it will hold up and do its one job in life.

Packaging

Even with a roughed-up box, the SIHOO S100C-M102, or the Doro S100, is shown in the rendering at the right. The SIHOO name and log are presented on the left, as is a warning about the heft of this box. SIHOO also puts its address out front in big letters should an issue arise.

SIHOO Doro S100 Components

The backrest is the first out of the box, and there is much to see: the composite frame at the bottom, the pair of lumbar frames, and a top portion with height adjustment. SIHOO also considers the top a headrest as it is swept back to allow your neck to relax there. We also like the black and white mesh covering, both visually and to keep us cool.

The lower two frames are suspended off the main composite frame with heavy-duty springs. They allow for compression and individual adjustments, allowing the Dual Dynamic Lumbar Support to move as you do, keeping you supported no matter how you lean.

From the back, we find a minimalist composite frame supporting the mesh-covered frames in front of it. The top portion has wings slotted into the other frame, allowing height adjustment, and is where SIHOO puts its name.

The bottom of the backrest has a molded portion to accept the seat bottom and tilt mechanism bracket, while the wings are used to mount the lower portion of the armrests. All the holes have threaded inserts, which are hexagonal in shape and less prone to stripping out.

The seat bottom uses the same composite around the edge, with more black and white mesh stretched tightly. The front of the seat is at the top, curved downwards, while both sides are raised to cradle you into it.

Under it is a depth adjustment mechanism. With the flip of a lever, you can slide the seat bottom away or closer to the backrest. On this sliding platform, the tilt mechanism mounts on four more brass inserts.

The lever allowing seat depth adjustment is located on the right side of the seat frame. Pull up on it and move your bum; the seat will slide back and forth until you release the lever, locking it into place.

We cannot recall ever having to assemble chair bases, but here we are. We are given a steel hub with a chromed cap, which you can install with the five chromed legs with the provided hardware.

The tilt mechanism is hefty and beefy, with four wide-spaced holes to mount the seat. It was lightly sprayed with oil in spots, which we cleaned off, but the lever offers three functions.

On the top of the white cover on the lever, you see that lifting it will work the strut height, but the tilt can be either locked in the upright position, locked in the 135-degree tilt, or unlocked to allow it to move with you.

The casters are generic-black and plastic - nothing special, but the strut and its chrome coating do look sharp. At least by specs, the strut is the limiting factor on the 300-pound limitation.

The armrests come in two parts. The lower section extends them away from the seat bottom, and the armrest portions mount to the ends of them. The armrests are said to be 4D, but they are rubberized and have that Herman Miller vibe.

To get underway, we will need the hardware packet on the left, which covers the steps in the manual, one portion at a time, while also including a T-handle Allen wrench. The manual on the right is brief, but in seven steps, both illustrated and described, you can quickly get into this chair.

Assembly and Features

The first step is to open the packaging for the wrench and a set of bolts and washers, securing the tilt mechanism to the bottom of the chair. When installed properly, both the tilt handle and the seat depth adjuster should be on the same side of the seat.

The tab at the back of the tilt mechanism mounts to the bottom of the backrest, this time with four bolts and no washers. In our installation, we were able to tighten these tightly without stripping the threads or inserts.

Once the back and bottom are together, while still flipped on its face, you can grab and install the armrest supports. A pair of bolts locks them into place, and you get plenty of torque with the provided wrench to ensure they stay put.

Next on the list of things to do, is grab the ten chromed screws and build the star-shaped frame. The plastic inserts tightened the gap to align the holes, and we had to pound our legs on to align the threads. But we won in the end.

Install the casters into the chrome legs, flip it over, and set the chromed center cap onto the base. Once done, you can set the strut into the frame and get ready for some heavy lifting.

You may want help with this step, but you must lift the chair portion onto the base and align the hole in the tilt mechanism with the top of the strut. We managed by ourselves, but help is always appreciated.

Finishing up, the last step tells us to put a steel plate washer on top of the armrest supports, hold the armrests above their supports, and drive screws in from the bottom. That's it; it's time to see what's what.

In its resting state, the Doro S100 is ergonomic for those strapped to a desk all day, typing away as time passes. The drop on the front of the seat is comfortable on your legs, while the back still supports you with the Dual Dynamic Lumbar Support.

We slid the seat as far forward as possible, raised the back of the chair to full height, and locked it in its full-tilt position. While not precisely a napping level of comfort, it allows users to lean back, move around, and lay their necks on the back to relieve tension.

Final Thoughts

The Doro S100 office chair is packed with style, has a unique look at lumbar support, and delivers that Herman Miller-ish appeal that many love. It offers enough of a feature set to interest the masses, and we are huge fans of the composite skeleton frame and mesh weave, which keeps us cool for the many hours of use we put these through. Even though we can't see most of it, we like the chrome additions with the white coloration, giving it a high-end, almost sterile vibe.

*Takes a deep breath* Yet with everything we liked and how well the Dual Dynamic Lumbar Support and its springs worked for our lower backs, that is about the time the SIHOO train loses steam. Minimalism is one thing, but when minimalist means cheap, that doesn't bode well. Fully assembled, the Doro S100 is flimsy and weak, especially if you are in the upper third of its weight range - the arms flex when used to lift yourself out of the chair, not just a little. You can feel the back of the chair "relax" with your body applied to the chair, even before enabling any tilt functionality.

With the seat in its forwardmost position, it is usable for us but not comfortable long term, with leg and cheek muscle pain setting in after two days of use. We then get to the armrest. They are positioned too close and too far back for anyone to use. They extend forward, alleviating some of that, and you can twist them inwards and outwards. However, there is yet that fourth dimension of adjustability. The arms do rise and lower; sadly, you raise them manually, and they slide back down to their lowest point without much of anything slowing them down.

The SIHOO Doro S100 is affordable, dabbling in the box-store realm of solutions. At $249.99, we did not expect much, but we did expect to feel safe, or one day, the chair might give up the ghost and leave us on the floor. This chair from SIHOO isn't up to the quality we would urge anyone to pursue. It wouldn't take much for SIHOO to make changes and address these things, but we would also venture to say the price would likely climb. Even with a three-year warranty included to ease our worries, you will likely need support based on our time in the chair, and we haven't gotten past a couple of weeks without needing another chair for pain relief.