TT Show Episode 42 - RTX 5090 Designs, Zen 5 Benchmarks, RDNA 4 Details, and more

This week on The TT Show, Jak and Kosta discuss the week in tech, science, and gaming. They start with a new report outlining that almost half of all internet traffic comes from bots - and most are malicious. Also, a friendly PSA to always be on top of your passwords, especially in light of last week's password leak - the biggest in hacking history.

In the hardware world, it's been a busy week of teases, leaks, and rumors as Kosta goes through everything we know about next-gen Radeon and RDNA, from performance to release timing to how it could shake up the GPU market. Then there's Palit teasing a new flagship GPU design for later in the year, which has to be the GeForce RTX 5090.

We've also got some early benchmark results for this month's launch of Zen 5 and AMD's new Ryzen 9000 Series of CPUs. In the world of Microsoft, Jak and Kosta discuss the elusive bloatware-free Windows 11 'Government Edition,' the rocky Copilot+ PC, and a promising new patent from the company.

It doesn't stop there, as the duo also talks about the PS5 Dev Kit that someone sold as a 'PizzaStation 5 Development Kit,' Cyberpunk 2077's new multiplayer mod, the Nintendo Switch 2's performance described as a "less powerful" Steam Deck, and EA pulling the plug on some classic Battlefield servers.

