Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mod coming, GTA Online meets Night City

CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077 has changed a lot in recent years, and it's now in a great place - but the single-player cinematic action RPG got off to a rocky start. So much so that the developer's big plans to launch a multiplayer GTA Online-style spin-off or expansion got scrapped as it spent all of its efforts on fixing the core experience and putting together the game's only bit of paid DLC - the excellent Phantom Liberty expansion.

The multiplayer Cyberpunk 2077 dream is alive and well, thanks to the CyberMP multiplayer mod currently in development. The single developer behind the project invited some people to check out an early version - including YouTube creator JuiceHead - and it's impressive stuff.

The mod supports up to 20 players, and based on the work carried out so far, the net code or lag is minimal. Cyberpunk 2077 deathmatches and racing in Night City are proving to be a lot of fun with snappy and responsive action.

That said, player animation is essentially nonexistent because the core game doesn't have a dedicated third-person mode, so this side of the mod could take quite a while to get right. The goal is to create a GTA Online-style experience; however, CyberMP doesn't support co-op missions or quests; it's limited to running around in the world, deathmatch, and racing.

On the plus side, as we're talking about a mod, this won't stop other creators from building on CyberMP by adding missions or additional features and content. As a proof of concept, this is impressive, and we'd love to see the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel currently in development at CD Projekt's new Boston-based studio incorporate some form of official multiplayer.