AMD Ryzen 9 9900X breaks single-core benchmark record in Geekbench and it's not the top SKU

AMD's next-gen Ryzen CPUs are around the corner, and today, we've got some pretty tasty leaks courtesy of Benchleaks showing impressive performance for the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X CPU. The Geekbench 6 Single-Core Score of 3401, uploaded on July 8, puts it at the top of the charts. And this is the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X, not the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X.

AMD Ryzen 9 9900X CPU 'Zen 5' Geekbench 6 benchmark result.
This score (according to Tom's Hardware) is double-digits higher than the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D while also being roughly 10% faster than the existing record holder, the Intel Core i9-13900KS. This result is even more impressive because the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X is a 120W CPU, while the 13900KS is pushed to around 250W in turbo mode.

Naturally, as a 24-thread CPU, the Multi-Core Score of 19,756 isn't as impressive - it isn't bad - but it does sit behind comparative Intel products like the Core i9-13900KS and Intel Core i9-14900K.

The result was captured on an ASUS system with an ROG Crosshair X670E Gene motherboard and 32GB of DDR5 memory. The Geekbench 6 result confirms the CPU specs as 12 Cores and 24 Threads, with a base frequency of 4.4 GHz and a boost clock speed of 5.6 GHz. A significant single-core or single-thread performance increase like this bodes well for Zen 5.

Zen 5 is set to debut later this month, with AMD launching four models: the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 9950X, Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X.

NEWS SOURCES:tomshardware.com, x.com, browser.geekbench.com

