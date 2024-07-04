Palit teases RTX 5090 with redesigned white GeForce RTX GameRock graphics card design

Palit is teasing a new-look GameRock GPU design coming later this year, but based on the timing surely this will be for the new GeForce RTX 50 Series.

If you've seen one of Palit's over-the-top GameRock graphics cards, you can spot one from a mile away. Take the flagship Palit GeForce RTX 4090 GameRock OC as an example, where the physical design features a 'shimmering RGB crystal' look that is so gaudy you can't help but be impressed.

It's a design that has become synonymous with the GameRock sub-brand. However, Palit is about to change things up with a new GeForce RTX GameRock design slated to launch in the second half of 2024. Based on the timing, we wouldn't be surprised if this ends up being the GeForce RTX 5090 or GeForce RTX 5080 GameRock.

First, the new design is for fans of white-colored gear and those rocking white PC cases. Second, it removes the 'shimmering RGB crystal' look for a stylish wave of neon lights dancing around the three fans. I think it looks more appealing than the current crystal-heavy GameRock design, but hey, that's me.

Although details are light, the video teaser does show a quick breakdown of the components, where multiple heat pipes, a large heatsink, and a vapor chamber above the GPU are visible, similar to what's found on the current Palit GeForce RTX 4090 GameRock OC model. The PCB's length indicates that the design could be for something new - a GeForce RTX 50 Series card, perhaps the RTX 5080.

At Computex 2024, Palit showcased several new GPU designs for the flagship GeForce RTX 40 Series. TBC release dates and the team's 'cooling to be finalized' remarks led us to believe they were GeForce RTX 50 Series designs, which is why we're assuming the same here.