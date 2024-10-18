TT Show Episode 56 - PAX Australia Round-Up, NVIDIA's PC Gaming Handheld, and more

This week, on another stacked episode of The TT Show, Kosta talks about all of the cool PC hardware he saw at PAX Australia - from custom builds to rigs to new gaming handhelds. There are a few not-as-new ones as Valve officially brings the Steam Deck to Australia.

On the topic of handhelds, Kosta and Jak discuss the possibility of NVIDIA releasing a PC gaming handheld with GeForce RTX hardware in the future. This looks to be happening thanks to the recent partnership with MediaTek to develop chips specifically for portable AI devices like laptops. For Kosta, it seems inevitable because it's a growing segment and a corner of PC gaming where NVIDIA has zero presence.

Of course, NVIDIA dominates in the desktop space, and with the imminent arrival of the GeForce RTX 50 Series - there's been a lot of discussion surrounding how much the new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 will cost. Its MSRP will be higher than the GeForce RTX 4090's $1599 USD, but how much higher?

Also, in this week's episode of The TT Show, the duo discuss a dark secret allegedly hidden within the walls of the Nintendo Museum in Japan - classic Super Nintendo games running on a Windows PC using software emulation. Well, it's more ironic than dark when you consider Nintendo's staunch and litigious anti-emulation policy regarding its games and hardware.

There's also talk about the return of Concord, with new evidence showing that Sony isn't finished with the biggest flop in videogame history. In other gaming news, Kosta talks about Unreal Engine 6 and how it will attempt to make the metaverse a thing. Again. And in the world of science, Jak goes through a range of breakthroughs and historic moments: Starship successfully landing in giant mech arms, scientists creating robots with cat vision, and a new fluid that is exactly like the stuff Spider-Man shoots out of his wrists.

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show