All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TRENDING: Microsoft announces new version of world's most popular OS despite its looming death
TweakTown

TT Show Episode 56 - PAX Australia Round-Up, NVIDIA's PC Gaming Handheld, and more

This week on The TT Show - PAX Australia 2024, a potential GeForce PC gaming handheld, Concord returns, and the Nintendo Museum's dark secret.

TT Show Episode 56 - PAX Australia Round-Up, NVIDIA's PC Gaming Handheld, and more
Published
4 minutes & 45 seconds read time

This week, on another stacked episode of The TT Show, Kosta talks about all of the cool PC hardware he saw at PAX Australia - from custom builds to rigs to new gaming handhelds. There are a few not-as-new ones as Valve officially brings the Steam Deck to Australia.

On the topic of handhelds, Kosta and Jak discuss the possibility of NVIDIA releasing a PC gaming handheld with GeForce RTX hardware in the future. This looks to be happening thanks to the recent partnership with MediaTek to develop chips specifically for portable AI devices like laptops. For Kosta, it seems inevitable because it's a growing segment and a corner of PC gaming where NVIDIA has zero presence.

Of course, NVIDIA dominates in the desktop space, and with the imminent arrival of the GeForce RTX 50 Series - there's been a lot of discussion surrounding how much the new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 will cost. Its MSRP will be higher than the GeForce RTX 4090's $1599 USD, but how much higher?

Also, in this week's episode of The TT Show, the duo discuss a dark secret allegedly hidden within the walls of the Nintendo Museum in Japan - classic Super Nintendo games running on a Windows PC using software emulation. Well, it's more ironic than dark when you consider Nintendo's staunch and litigious anti-emulation policy regarding its games and hardware.

There's also talk about the return of Concord, with new evidence showing that Sony isn't finished with the biggest flop in videogame history. In other gaming news, Kosta talks about Unreal Engine 6 and how it will attempt to make the metaverse a thing. Again. And in the world of science, Jak goes through a range of breakthroughs and historic moments: Starship successfully landing in giant mech arms, scientists creating robots with cat vision, and a new fluid that is exactly like the stuff Spider-Man shoots out of his wrists.

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show

Photo of the product for sale

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 Super EVO OC Edition 12GB GDDR6X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$599.99
$599.99$599.97$599.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/18/2024 at 1:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Senior Editor

Email Kosta AndreadisFollow Kosta Andreadis on XFollow Kosta Andreadis on LinkedIn

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles