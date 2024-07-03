Windows 11 'Government Edition' has zero bloatware, no system requirements

Windows 11 'Government Edition' surfaces online, and it appears to have been stripped of all Microsoft's bloatware and system requirements.

Windows 11 users know how much bloatware, or useless programs, Microsoft's most recent operating system comes with upon its first installation. There are many tools out there to remove this bloatware, but imagine if Windows 11 could be installed at its most rudimentary level.

Another big problem for many Windows 10 users is the stringent hardware requirements for Windows 11, but what if those were gone as well? Introducing Windows 11 "Government Edition," an unofficial version of Windows 11 that doesn't have any bloatware at all and dramatically reduces system requirements. It should be noted that despite the name, Microsoft hasn't officially released a "government" version of Windows 11, and this "Government Edition" is likely a community-developed project.

How does this unofficial version of Windows 11 stack up against the official version? The Government Edition reduces hardware requirements significantly, enabling older PCs the option of upgrading. For example, based on the above screenshots the OS keeps RAM usage at around 1.2GB on a system that only has 4GB of RAM. Additionally, the Government Edition removed bundled applications such as Microsoft Edge, Windows Security suite, Camera, Media Player, Paint and more.

While this isn't an official Microsoft product the existence of the Government Edition highlights the growing frustration Windows users are having with Windows 11. It was earlier this week that Microsoft was caught turning on automatic OneDrive folder backup without asking user permission, and making a move toward removing local Windows accounts. More on both of those stories below.

