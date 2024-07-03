EA announces death of Battlefield games, online servers close November 7

EA has announced some saddening news for Battlefield fans, as some classic titles from the franchise are going to sunsetted by the end of year.

It's a sad day for the Battlefield franchise, a franchise of first-person-shooter games that was once held in extremely high regard for its realistic gameplay (compared to Call of Duty), incredible map design, and vehicle use. Unfortunately, the days of Bad Company 2 Battlefield are behind us, and now it appears Battlefield 3 is also joining that list.

Electronic Arts (EA) took to the official Battlefield Comms X page to announce that on July 31st, the following Battlefield games will be removed from digital storefronts, along with access to any DLC content associated with the titles. The games that will be removed will be the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4, and Battlefield Hardware.

Additionally, EA announced that online services for these titles will end on November 7, 2024, with the single-player content in the games still remaining available to buyers. It should be noted that purchasing and online services for the aforementioned titles are only being removed from the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. All of the aforementioned titles will still be available to play and purchase on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.