EA announces death of Battlefield games, online servers close November 7

EA has announced some saddening news for Battlefield fans, as some classic titles from the franchise are going to sunsetted by the end of year.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

It's a sad day for the Battlefield franchise, a franchise of first-person-shooter games that was once held in extremely high regard for its realistic gameplay (compared to Call of Duty), incredible map design, and vehicle use. Unfortunately, the days of Bad Company 2 Battlefield are behind us, and now it appears Battlefield 3 is also joining that list.

Electronic Arts (EA) took to the official Battlefield Comms X page to announce that on July 31st, the following Battlefield games will be removed from digital storefronts, along with access to any DLC content associated with the titles. The games that will be removed will be the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4, and Battlefield Hardware.

Additionally, EA announced that online services for these titles will end on November 7, 2024, with the single-player content in the games still remaining available to buyers. It should be noted that purchasing and online services for the aforementioned titles are only being removed from the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. All of the aforementioned titles will still be available to play and purchase on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

"Please note: Battlefield 3 will still be available for play on PC. Battlefield 4, and Battlefield: Hardline will still be available for play on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The announcement today does not affect these titles and platforms," wrote EA

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/3/2024 at 11:29 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags