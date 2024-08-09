TT Show Episode 46 - Ryzen 9000 Series CPU reviews and NVIDIA's AI training scandal

This week on the TT Show... Ryzen 9000 Series CPU reviews, NVIDIA in some AI hot water, and Intel's troubles go from bad to worse.

The TT Show is back for another week of the latest happening in the world of tech, gaming, and science, with this week's episode kicking off with the launch of the AMD Ryzen 9000 Series of desktop CPUs. Specifically, Kosta's reviews of the Ryzen 5 9600X and the Ryzen 7 9700X CPUs and how the first batch of Zen 5 products perform across productivity and gaming workloads.

In recent weeks (and months), we've seen concerns raised over what data is strictly being used to train large language models. This week, a new explosive report citing leaked internal documentation said NVIDIA has been scraping YouTube for its AI model training - a 'human lifetime's' worth of YouTube videos every day.

Just when it looked like things couldn't get any worse for Intel, the company's stock (along with other big tech companies) took a dive. The company announced that it is laying off 15% of its massive workforce.

In the world of PC gaming and GPUs, rumors are pointing to AMD launching some new RDNA 3 GPUs before the arrival of RDNA 4 - in the form of entry-level models that should deliver GeForce RTX 3050 levels of performance. More entry-level and mainstream options are always good to see. However, they might not be powerful enough to run Ubisoft's new open-world AAA release, Star Wars Outlaws.

According to Ubisoft's official PC and hardware requirements, a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is recommended to play it at 1080p with DLSS upscaling - which means the game natively renders at 720p. Jak and Kosta end this week's episode with a discussion on what this means for games going forward. Is upscaling the new norm?

