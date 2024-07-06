PS5 Dev Kit sold as 'PizzaStation 5 Development Kit' which sold for $6500, includes spatula

One of the Sony PlayStation 5 Development Kits gets sold as a very thinly-disguised PS5-themed pizza oven, called the PizzaStation 5 Development Pizza Kit.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 34 seconds read time

I can't believe it happened, but it's happened: someone has sold a PlayStation 5 Development Kit, thinly (crusted, sorry I had to) disguised as a PS5-themed oven that the seller has called the "PizzaStation 5 Development Kit" for $6500. Check it out:

A user on X called "consolevariations" reported on the PS5 Development Kit being sold as the "PizzaStation 5 Development Pizza Kit," which is a big no-no in the industry. Microsoft and Sony make development kits for developers to get used to consoles in pre-release form, with added development-focused features.

Development kits are elusive and aren't usually sold, as their release has NDAs and is very strictly controlled. Reselling a development kit is a serious no-no, but this PS5 Dev Kit was disguised as the "PizzaStation 5 Development Pizza Kit," which I'm sure got through the usual checks from Sony and sold for a very hefty $6500.

We heard and reported on the PlayStation 5 Development Kit many years ago, and then again with the PlayStation 5 Pro Development Kit pictures surfacing in December 2023, where months after we had the beefed-up specs of what to expect from the PS5 Pro in March 2024.

The full post on X read: "Someone sold a PS5 Dev kit as an "PlayStation Pizza kit" and it worked.. it was sold for 6K. High likely to avoid being delisted from Sony from selling his development kit".

Buy at Amazon

PlayStation®5 Digital Edition (slim)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$339.99
$339.99$339.99$339.99
Buy
$449.00
$449.00$449.00$399.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/6/2024 at 11:55 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:tomshardware.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags