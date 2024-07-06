PS5 Dev Kit sold as 'PizzaStation 5 Development Kit' which sold for $6500, includes spatula

One of the Sony PlayStation 5 Development Kits gets sold as a very thinly-disguised PS5-themed pizza oven, called the PizzaStation 5 Development Pizza Kit.

I can't believe it happened, but it's happened: someone has sold a PlayStation 5 Development Kit, thinly (crusted, sorry I had to) disguised as a PS5-themed oven that the seller has called the "PizzaStation 5 Development Kit" for $6500. Check it out:

A user on X called "consolevariations" reported on the PS5 Development Kit being sold as the "PizzaStation 5 Development Pizza Kit," which is a big no-no in the industry. Microsoft and Sony make development kits for developers to get used to consoles in pre-release form, with added development-focused features.

Development kits are elusive and aren't usually sold, as their release has NDAs and is very strictly controlled. Reselling a development kit is a serious no-no, but this PS5 Dev Kit was disguised as the "PizzaStation 5 Development Pizza Kit," which I'm sure got through the usual checks from Sony and sold for a very hefty $6500.

We heard and reported on the PlayStation 5 Development Kit many years ago, and then again with the PlayStation 5 Pro Development Kit pictures surfacing in December 2023, where months after we had the beefed-up specs of what to expect from the PS5 Pro in March 2024.

The full post on X read: "Someone sold a PS5 Dev kit as an "PlayStation Pizza kit" and it worked.. it was sold for 6K. High likely to avoid being delisted from Sony from selling his development kit".