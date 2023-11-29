Two unannounced Tesla Cybertruck features leak online in new video

Two unannounced features for the Tesla Cybertruck have leaked online in a new video that shows the electric truck rising to medium ride height.

It was only recently that Elon Musk let comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan fire an arrow at the door of an unreleased Tesla Cybertruck, and now we are seeing some unannounced features in the wild.

A new video that was originally posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, showcases two unannounced features of the Tesla Cybertruck: the wake-up light sequence and the raising of the entire vehicle to medium ride height. The above video shows the light sequence taking place when the driver opens the Cybertruck's door, and then once the driver is in the vehicle, the whole Cybertruck begins to rise from low to medium ride height.

This shift in suspension isn't new for vehicles, but it is the first time we've seen it used in public with the Cybertruck. What is the point of this feature? To assist the driver in getting into the vehicle, hence why it is placed in low mode when it's parked. The only concern that seems to be prominent from the video is how high the medium ride height setting is, with one X user writing, "That's medium? Want to see what high looks like!".

