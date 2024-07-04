This Tesla Cybertruck-themed Mini-PC packs an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS APU, is in production now

It was only a matter of time, but it is coming: Mini-PC manufacturer Xyber XPC has just unveiled the world's first AMD Ryzen Mini-PC themed after Tesla's super-popular, near-indestructible Cybertruck. Check it out:

Xyber XPC is a Mini-PC manufacturer based in Hong Kong, China, unveiling its new Xyber XPC Mini-PC themed as a Tesla Cybertruck on Indiegogo. Inside, we have AMD's current-gen Ryzen 7 8845HS "Hawk Point" APU, and support for up to 64GB of DDR5 memory.

The team had its Cybertruck Mini-PC on display at Computex 2024 last month, with the team saying the XPC is in full production right now and isn't far away Inside, there's the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS "Hawk Point" APU, up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 (SO-DIMM) memory, and up to 4TB of SSD storage... which is damn good inside of the Cybertruck-themed system.

AMD's current-gen Ryzen 7 8845HS "Hawk Point" APU features 8 cores and 16 threads based on the Zen 4 architecture, clocking at up to 5.1GHz with 24MB of combined cache (L2+L3). The Hawk Point APU has a TDP that's configurable between 35W and 54W, with an integrated Radeon 780M GPU with 12 compute units based on the RDNA 3 GPU architecture clocking in at up to 2.7GHz.

The team explains on its Indiegogo page: "Wanna be one of a kind? Love the truck Xyber resembles? But cannot afford it? Need a powerful computing solution with rich I/O ports and AMD Ryzen graphics? Look no further! The Xyber is rolling into production as we speak. Powered by Ryzen 8845HS CPU & with up to 64GB DDR5 4TB SSD, Xyber's gotcha!"

We don't know the pricing or availability just yet, but the team is offering a 10% "Super Early Bird" discount by signing up right here.