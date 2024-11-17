Tesla announces V4 Supercharger cabinet: up to 500kW of for cars, up to 1.2MW for Semi truck

Tesla is rolling out V4 Supercharger Cabinets: supports 400V-1000V vehicle architectures, with 30% faster charging for Tesla's new Cybertruck.

TL;DR: Tesla announced its new V4 Supercharger Cabinet, capable of delivering up to 500kW for cars and 1.2MW for the Tesla Semi truck. It supports 400V-1000V vehicle architectures, offering 30% faster charging for the Cybertruck and maintaining 250kW charge rates for S3XY vehicles. Tesla announced its new V4 Supercharger Cabinet, capable of delivering up to 500kW for cars and 1.2MW for the Tesla Semi truck. It supports 400V-1000V vehicle architectures, offering 30% faster charging for the Cybertruck and maintaining 250kW charge rates for S3XY vehicles.

Tesla has just announced its new V4 Cabinet, an even faster version of its Supercharger, capable of d elivering up to 500kW for cars, and up to 1.2MW for the Tesla Semi truck.

In a new article posted by X, the Elon Musk electric vehicle leader announced its new V4 Cabinet, with faster charging through support for 400V-1000V vehicle architectures, with 30% faster charging for the Cybertruck. S3XY vehicles will enjoy 250kW charge rates that they already experienced on the V3 Cabinet, charging up to 200 miles in 15 minutes.

Tesla explains that there will be faster deployments, with the V4 Cabinet powering 8 posts, 2x the stalls per cabinet. There's a lower footprint and less complexity, which means more Supercharger sites will come online faster. Inside, the new V4 Cabinet features next-generation hardware with cutting-edge power electronics that Tesla has designed to be the "most reliable on the planet" with 3x power density enabling higher throughput with lower costs.

The company says that its new V4 Cabinets are "going into permitting now" with the first openings taking place in 2025.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Tesla V4 Supercharger Cabinet features: