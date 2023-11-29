CD Projekt Red reveal interesting detail about Witcher 4 as devs shift over to new title

CD Projekt Red, the developers behind the critically acclaimed Witcher series, have revealed the majority of its developers are working on the new title.

CD Projekt Red has revealed through its financial earnings report for Q3 FY2023 that the majority of developers at the studio have transitioned over to the new installment in the Witcher series - Witcher 4.

The most recently released earnings report revealed some key details about the studio's inner workings, along with the distribution of developers across the various projects being worked on. The below graph shows the rough percentage of how many CD Projekt Red developers are working on the following projects from December 2022 to October 2023: Phantom Liberty, the upcoming Ultimate Edition of Cyberpunk 2077, general Cyberpunk 2077 support, project Sirius, GWENT, The Witcher 3 Next-gen, and the Witcher 4 - codenamed Polaris.

For those who don't remember, CD Projekt Red announced that it was working on a new installment into the Witcher series back in March 2022 and that the Witcher 4 will be using Unreal Engine 5. Additionally, CD Projekt Red said back in September last year that it was planning on releasing three new games in the series to match the first Witcher saga, with developers currently working on the first game of the second Witcher saga (Witcher 4).

Judging by CD Projekt Red's internal reports, it seems development on the new Witcher game has taken priority, and if you are a Witcher fan like me, you would be glad to see it.

"One of the core aspects of our internal RED 2.0 Transformation is a much stronger focus on technology, and our cooperation with Epic Games is based on this principle. From the outset, we did not consider a typical licensing arrangement; both we and Epic see this as a long-term, fulfilling tech partnership.

It is vital for CD Projekt Red to have the technical direction of our next game decided from the earliest possible phase as; in the past, we spent a lot of resources and energy to evolve and adapt REDengine with every subsequent game release. This cooperation is so exciting, because it will elevate development predictability and efficiency, while simultaneously granting us access to cutting-edge game development tools. I can't wait for the great games we're going to create using Unreal Engine 5," writes CD Projekt Red.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

