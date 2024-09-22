Xyber's fastest Cybertruck PC gets modded: GeForce RTX 4090 placed on top of the Cybertruck PC

Modder installs desktop NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 into his Cybertruck Mini-PC: the monster RTX 4090 gets installed onto the top of the Cybertruck Mini-PC.

The Cybertruck Mini-PC is a beast-looking system but doesn't have much GPU grunt if you're an enthusiast-level gamer, which is where Dawid Does Tech Stuff steps in, modding the Xyber PC with a flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. Check it out:

One of the main issues is that the Cybertruck Mini-PC doesn't feature an easily accessible secondary M.2 slot, as it's positioned directly under where the wheel is, which stops devices being used in it (even if you drill into it). The Cybertruck Mini-PC isn't an easy thing to take apart, so modding it is a hefty job.

Dawid Does Tech Stuff used a PCIe adapter for the M.2 Wi-Fi slot, with teh M.2 PCIe adapter limited to two-lane operation at up to 32Gbps, slower than Thunderbolt 3 and 4 with up to 40Gbps, and much slower than OCulink with up to 64Gbps of bandwidth. The limitation in M.2 bandwidth leads to the GPU -- in this case, the monster RTX 4090 -- from running at full power levels.

NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 has a 450W TDP, but during testing the M.2 bandwidth limitations saw the RTX 4090 using just 60W of power, and was performing lower than the AMD Radeon 780M Integrated GPU. Yikes. Dawid removed the chassis from the Cybetruck, and used a naked board with an M.2 to OCulink connector... now we're talking.

If you're wanting to mod a system like the Cybertruck Mini-PC then an M.2 to OCulink adapter is a fantastic choice, but they're hard to fit into (and find the space) inside of a laptop or Mini-PC. Xyber's Cybertruck Mini-PC uses a repurposed laptop motherboard, with an updated design that enables external OCulink and simplfiies connections.

Once the M.2 to OCulink adapter was installed, performance skyrocketed from its undesirable frame rates for a $1500+ graphics card to over 200FPS in Counter-Strike at 1080p and low settings, and even DOOM Eternal was looking awesome at over 300FPS on 1080p. Cyberpunk 2077 on the Cybertruck Mini-PC + RTX 4090 saw over 120FPS at 1080p, but what about 1440p?

Dawid tested Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p with RT + DLSS + Frame Generation enabled, seeing 40FPS solid on the RTX 4090 and one of the best things: 400W of power consumption, meaning the GPU was truly putting in the work, even over the M.2 to OCulink adapter. Not bad for a Mini-PC.