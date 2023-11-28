Leak reveals when Grand Theft Auto 6 preorders could go live

The trailer for what could be the most anticipated game of all time, Grand Theft Auto 6, is right around the corner, and reportedly so are preorders.

Published
1 minute & 2 seconds read time

Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of, if not the most anticipated game of all time, and now we are starting to hear rumors of when you will be able to preorder it.

Just a bit of background on how long we have been waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto 5 more than 10 years ago, and it was only earlier this month that the developers behind the iconic title teased that the first trailer for the sequel was going to be released in early December. Notably, The Game Awards is scheduled to take place on December 7, and what better way to round off the show with the full trailer for GTA 6?

But that begs the question - will the trailer actually reveal a release date for the title? Now, we are starting to get into rumor territory. A screenshot went viral last week of an individual reaching out to UK retailer Argos. The screenshot showed chat messages with the user inquiring about when GTA 6 preorders would be going live. The UK retailer revealed that preorders would be available as of December 12, 2023, and that date was "confirmed to us by the distributors".

It should be noted that there is no way of telling if these messages are authentic, and X user Rockstar Universe attempted to replicate the same response by reaching out to Argos themselves. However, the support team responded with a statement saying they don't have a date for preorders or release.

