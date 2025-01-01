All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Electric Vehicles & Cars

Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas, now a 'possible act of terror'

Tesla Cybertruck detonated outside of Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, was filled with 'fireworks-style morters' and treated as a possible terrorist attack.

Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas, now a 'possible act of terror'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: A Tesla Cybertruck filled with explosives exploded outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas, suspected as a possible terror act. Elon Musk confirmed the explosion was due to fireworks or a bomb, not a vehicle malfunction. The incident is under investigation, with potential links to a New Orleans attack.

In some shocking news, a Tesla Cybertruck that was filled with explosives and fireworks-style mortars has exploded outside of the Trump Tower in Las Vegas, Nevada, in what's being described as a "possible act of terror".

The explosion from the Tesla Cybertruck was the result of very large fireworks and or a bomb, with "all vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of explosion" according to Telsa CEO Elon Musk.

Elon explained "we have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself. All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion". This was in a reply to his own post on X, which explained:

"The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now. Will post more information as soon as we learn anything. We've never seen anything like this".

There was a lot of anti-Tesla and anti-Elon misinformation floating around in the last few hours, claiming that it was the battery inside of the Tesla Cybertruck that malfunctioned and exploded. But, it was indeed NOT the battery, and more so what seems to be a terrorist attack using the Cybertruck, outside of the Trump Tower in Las Vegas.

The Tesla Cybertruck explosion at Trump Tower in Las Vegas wasn't the only car used in an explosion in the last 24 hours, following an attack on New Orleans which left 15 people dead. President Joe Biden addressed the nation, saying that the White House was tracking the incident and that law enforcement officials are investigating "whether there's any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans".

Photo of the Cybertruck 1/24 Diecast Metal Toy Truck (Silver)
Best Deals: Cybertruck 1/24 Diecast Metal Toy Truck (Silver)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$29.99 USD
- -
Buy
$29.99 USD
- -
Buy
$29.99 USD
- -
Buy
$29.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/1/2025 at 8:19 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:bbc.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles