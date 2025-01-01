Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas, now a 'possible act of terror'

Tesla Cybertruck detonated outside of Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, was filled with 'fireworks-style morters' and treated as a possible terrorist attack.

In some shocking news, a Tesla Cybertruck that was filled with explosives and fireworks-style mortars has exploded outside of the Trump Tower in Las Vegas, Nevada, in what's being described as a "possible act of terror".

The explosion from the Tesla Cybertruck was the result of very large fireworks and or a bomb, with "all vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of explosion" according to Telsa CEO Elon Musk.

Elon explained "we have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself. All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion". This was in a reply to his own post on X, which explained:

"The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now. Will post more information as soon as we learn anything. We've never seen anything like this".

There was a lot of anti-Tesla and anti-Elon misinformation floating around in the last few hours, claiming that it was the battery inside of the Tesla Cybertruck that malfunctioned and exploded. But, it was indeed NOT the battery, and more so what seems to be a terrorist attack using the Cybertruck, outside of the Trump Tower in Las Vegas.

The Tesla Cybertruck explosion at Trump Tower in Las Vegas wasn't the only car used in an explosion in the last 24 hours, following an attack on New Orleans which left 15 people dead. President Joe Biden addressed the nation, saying that the White House was tracking the incident and that law enforcement officials are investigating "whether there's any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans".