Tesla Cybertruck PC tested: press the hood to start the fastest Ryzen APU on wheels

Alright, this new Telsa Cybertruck Mini-PC is the coolest thing I've seen today: inside, featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS "Hawk Point" APU and you even press the hood of the system to power it on.

Taku Udon has now reviewed the new Cybertruck Mini-PC, and instead of looking like a regular -- but modded -- PC, it looks like a Tesla Cybertruck RC that is actually a PC. We're talking about having shock absorbers; all four doors can be opened, and you can even steer the wheels. Oh yeah, the trunk has an expanding ramp because you'll never use it, but it's there. So cool.

Under the Cybertruck's rear bumper, you'll find all of the connectors hidden away, with the power button hidden under the front shock absorbers. This means you'll have to press the truck down to start the PC, which is so cool to hear.

Inside, we've got the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS "Hawk Point" APU with a 54W TDP. The fan is reportedly 'rather loud', and the temperature skyrocketed to 100C, which is unacceptable. Even with the power limited to 40W, the APU temperature was sitting at a toasty 88W. Taki tested 30W, which drops the temperature down to 60C, which is much, much better.

Xyber's new XPC will kick start at $399 for the Ryzen 7 7840HS version, which is self-updating just like the real Tesla Cybertruck, and turned on with pressing down on the shock absorbers.