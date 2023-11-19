Corsair slashes prices on gaming peripherals for Black Friday with huge savings on offer

Here's the 10 best Black Friday deals we found over at Amazon on popular Corsair gaming peripherals. If you've been waiting to buy, now is the time.

Yes, it's that time of the year again already, and the Black Friday deals over at Amazon are already live and active, ahead of the massive yearly sales event this weekend in the lead-up to the holiday season.

If you've been holding out on buying new gaming peripherals, you may be interested to know that Corsair has some amazing deals up for grabs over at Amazon. Most of its products have had their prices slashed for Black Friday, and we have hand-selected what we think are the best deals on some of Corsair's most popular gaming peripherals.

Here's the ten best deals we found:

10. SCIMITAR RGB ELITE Gaming Mouse

Loaded with 17 fully programmable buttons, ideal for performing frequent actions and executing complex macros in MMOs and MOBAs.

Normal Price: $79.99

Black Friday Price: $49.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 38% off

9. HS65 SURROUND Gaming Headset

Hours of Comfortable Gaming: Leatherette memory foam ear cups with soft fabric, a mesh grill ear cup design, and an adjustable headband with aluminum-reinforced construction provide lightweight comfort just 282g.

Normal Price: $69.99

Black Friday Price: $39.98 (buy it here)

Discount: 43% off

8. K70 CORE RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Magnificent Mechanical Keyboard Experience: Pre-lubricated CORSAIR Red linear mechanical switches deliver smooth, responsive keystrokes, enhanced by two layers of sound dampening for extremely satisfying gaming and typing.

Normal Price: $109.99

Black Friday Price: $74.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 32% off

7. K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard

The CORSAIR K100 RGB is the pinnacle of CORSAIR keyboards, offering the cutting-edge performance, style, durability, and customization that gamers need to stand above the rest.

Normal Price: $175.99

Black Friday Price: $175.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 30% off

6. MM300 PRO Premium Spill-Proof Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad

Spill-Proof and Stain-Resistant: Liquids slide right off the surface so your mouse pad is easy to wipe clean even after an accident.

Normal Price: $29.99

Black Friday Price: $14.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 50% off

5. K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Make it Yours: A high-performance wireless gaming keyboard in a compact 60% form-factor that's big on customization, with swappable MX switches and a 360° RGB LightEdge.

Normal Price: $179.99

Black Friday Price: $129.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 28% off

4. K70 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Powered by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology: Enables a new level of K70 performance, processing and transmitting your inputs up to 8x faster than conventional gaming keyboards with 8,000Hz hyper-polling, 4,000Hz key scanning, and up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing while maintaining speed performance.

Normal Price: $169.99

Black Friday Price: $109.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 35% off

3. XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 Gaming Monitor

Revolutionary bendable OLED technology, developed by the OLED experts at LG Display, enables you to set the curve of the display from completely flat to 800R. Go curved with Xeneon Flex for immersive gameplay in simulations or flat for strategy games.

Normal Price: $1999.99

Black Friday Price: $1299.99 (buy it here)

Discount: 35% off

2. M75 AIR Wireless Ultra Lightweight Gaming Mouse

Ultra Lightweight for Quick, Precise FPS Play: Not just light. Ultra-light. Free of unneeded frills to achieve the lightest weight possible at 0.13lbs, M75 AIR provides only what you need to win.

Normal Price: $149.99

Black Friday Price: $119.98 (buy it here)

Discount: 20% off

1. Vengeance i7400 Series Gaming PC

Game with a VENGEANCE: Built with a full range of award-winning CORSAIR components and driven by CORSAIR iCUE software for unparalleled customization and control, the VENGEANCE i7400 Series is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core CPU and cutting-edge NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series graphics.

