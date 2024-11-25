Top Black Friday motherboard deals on Amazon, discounts of up to 24% on select models

Black Friday deals have slashed prices across a range of different motherboards, with discounts of up to 24% and savings of more than $100.

Black Friday is here early, and Amazon is one of the best places to go if you want crazy deals on a variety of PC hardware.

Black Friday has already taken over Amazon, and the online marketplace has slashed prices across a range of PC hardware, including motherboards. Given the current situation of the industry being in the transition phase between new sockets on both Intel and AMD, now might be a good time to move on from the older generation motherboards and pick up a new motherboard and CPU to match.

Amazon has slashed prices across a range of motherboard brands, such as ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE, and others. Below are some of the best deals that were currently available at the time of writing, and as with everything during Black Friday madness, these deals are subject to change at any given point, possibly even becoming cheaper. Due to this variability, it's worth keeping an eye on products you are considering as its possible they could become cheaper.

ASUS ROG Strix Z790-A Gaming Wi-Fi II (WiFI 7) LGA 1700(Intel 14th & 13th & 12th Gen) - 18% off - Current Price: $279.99 - Original Price: $339.99

GIGABYTE B650 AORUS Elite AX AMD B650 ATX Motherboard with DDR5, PCIe 5.0, Wi-Fi 6E, 5-Year Warranty - 20% off - Current Price: $174.99 - Original Price: $219.99

ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-Plus Wi-Fi LGA 1700(Intel 14th,12th &13th Gen) ATX Gaming Motherboard - 22% off - Current Price: $194.99 - Original Price: $249.99

ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero (Wi-Fi 7) LGA 1700(Intel 14th &13th&12th Gen) - 18% off - Current Price: $492.40 - Original Price: $599.99

MSI B760 Gaming Plus Wi-Fi Gaming Motherboard (Supports 12th/13th/14th Gen Intel Processors - 24% off - Current Price: $129.99 - Original Price: $169.99