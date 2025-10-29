Corsair and CD Projekt RED partner for The Witcher 3 10th anniversary gear

TL;DR: To celebrate The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's 10th anniversary, Corsair partnered with CD Projekt Red to release limited edition gaming gear, including the acclaimed K65 PLUS wireless keyboard, M75 wireless mouse, and themed MM300 mouse pad. These high-performance, stylish accessories are available individually or as a discounted bundle.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is widely considered to be one of the best open-world role-playing games ever made, and it cemented developer CD Projekt Red as one of the world's premier studios for creating immersive gaming experiences. This year, the game is celebrating its 10th anniversary (the complete edition of the game is currently 80% off at GOG.com), and to celebrate, Corsair has partnered with CD Projekt Red for some Limited Edition gear.

The new 'CORSAIR x The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 10th Anniversary Collection' includes three pieces of custom PC gaming gear: the Corsair K65 PLUS WIRELESS 75% gaming keyboard, the Corsair M75 WIRELESS Lightweight gaming mouse, and a Witcher 3-themed Corsair MM300 2XL Mouse Pad. All three sport a stylish, minimal The Witcher 3 look, with black, grey, and gold accents paired with logos like protagonist Geralt's iconic Wolf medallion.

The good news is that the gear chosen for this collaboration is all fantastic. In our review of the Corsair K65 PLUS WIRELESS 75% gaming keyboard, we praised its performance, customization, and features, giving it a well-earned Editor's Choice award. Likewise, the Corsair M75 WIRELESS gaming mouse earned a Recommended award for its high-quality build and wireless performance.

As a limited run, the Corsair x The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 10th Anniversary Collection is available to purchase from Corsair's web store or from CD Projekt Red, with pricing as follows.

Corsair K65 PLUS WIRELESS 75% Gaming Keyboard - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 10th Anniversary Edition - $169.99

Corsair M75 WIRELESS Gaming Mouse - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 10th Anniversary Edition - $129.99

Corsair MM300 2XL Mouse Pad - Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 10th Anniversary Edition - $49.99

Alternatively, you can buy all three in a bundle and save $50.