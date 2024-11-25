All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Deals

Hottest Black Friday gaming monitor deals on Amazon, savings of up to $500

Black Friday deals are taking over Amazon, and gaming monitor prices have been slashed, with savings of up to $500 on select models.

TL;DR: Amazon is offering early Black Friday deals on various PC hardware, including significant discounts on gaming monitors from brands like Samsung, LG, Acer, Corsair, and ASUS.

Black Friday deals are here early, and Amazon is already littered with several incredible deals across a variety of PC hardware. Now is the time to snag a great deal on that component you've been waiting to go on sale.

It isn't even Black Friday yet, and Amazon is already consumed by a myriad of incredible deals across a range of gaming-related products. Below are some of the best deals currently available on Amazon when it comes to gaming monitors, and if you have been stuck with an old display for quite some time, or you are wanting to step into the realm of OLED gaming, now might be a good time to prospect some possible deals.

The below deals cover a range of different branded gaming monitors, with discounts onSamsung's Odyssey line-up, LG UltraGear monitors, Acer Nitro displays, Corsair Xeneon monitors, and others. Additionally, we have included an ASUS ROG Swift 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor, which we have also reviewed. You can check our thoughts on the beastly ASUS ROG display here.

LG 45GS95QE Ultragear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor 45-Inch WQHD - 41% off - Current Price: $996.99 - Original Price: $1,699.99

Acer Nitro 27" WQHD 2560 x 1440 PC Gaming IPS Monitor | AMD FreeSync Premium - 50% off - Current Price: $199.99 - Original Price: $399.99

SAMSUNG 57" Odyssey Neo G9 Series Dual 4K UHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor - 36% off - Current Price: $1,599.99 - Original Price: $2,499.99

ASUS ROG Swift 32" 4K OLED Gaming Monitor (PG32UCDM) - UHD (3840 x 2160), QD-OLED - 23% off - Current Price: $999.00 - Original Price: $1,299.00

SAMSUNG 32-Inch Odyssey G55C Series QHD 1000R - 39% off - Current Price: $199.99 - Original Price: $329.99

Corsair XENEON 27QHD240 27-Inch OLED Gaming Monitor - 2560 x 1440, 240Hz, 0.03ms, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible - 50% off - Current Price: $499.99 - Original Price: $999.99

SAMSUNG 27" Odyssey G65B QHD 240Hz 1ms (GTG) HDR 600 Gaming Hub 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor - 62% off - Current Price: $269.00 - Original Price: $699.99

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

