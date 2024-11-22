Corsair discounts its 45-inch 240Hz bendable OLED gaming monitor by $900 for Black Friday

Corsair has slashed the price of its 45-Inch 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor in celebration of Black Friday, discounting the product by $900.

TL;DR: Corsair is offering significant discounts on its products for Black Friday, including the XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240, a 45-inch bendable gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time.

Black Friday is a fantastic time to secure Christmas presents for loved ones at great prices, and perhaps even a good time to pick up something for you, by you.

Corsair has slashed prices across a variety of its products, and one of the biggest deals on the company's website is the price of its XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240, a 45-inch gaming monitor that sports a 240Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms response time, across a gorgeous WOLED panel. Corsair has touted the XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 as the world's first bendable OLED 21:9 gaming monitor, and for those wondering just how far it can bend, Corsair states in its specifications that it can bend up to 800R.

The XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 also has a slew of connectivity options available for owners, with two USB 3.2 ports located on the front, alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack, a dedicated input button, a power button, and a multi-directional joystick. Moving to the back, Corsair has outfitted the stand with 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, a USB-C Type-C with DP alt mode, 2x USB 3.2 ports, and a USB-C Type-C port with upstream. Additionally, Corsair provides 3-year warranty on any burn-in problems with the XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240, and has a "Zero dead pixel guarantee".

Corsair 45-Inch 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor - 3440x1440, 0.03ms Response, G-SYNC/FreeSync Compatible - 45% off - Current Price: $1,099.99 - Original Price: $1,999.99