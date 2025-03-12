Corsair Custom Lab comes to Europe, gamers in more countries can now customize their gear

Corsair Custom Lab, an online tool that lets you customize the look of gear like the K65 Plus Wireless Gaming Keyboard, is now available in Europe.

We got our first look at Corsair Custom Lab at Computex 2024, an online service that allows PC gamers, creators, and enthusiasts to customize the look and feel of Corsair hardware to create a more personalized piece of gear. So far, Corsair Custom Lab includes the award-winning K65 Plus Wireless Gaming Keyboard, M75 Air Wireless Gaming Mouse, MM300 Mouse Pad, and Katana DDR5 Memory.

Corsair Custom Lab lets you customize the look of select Corsair peripherals, image credit: Corsair.

"CORSAIR understands the high standards and expectations our community has, and they deserve peripherals that deliver elite level performance, while also matching their style," said Tobias Brinkmann, Vice President and General Manager of Gaming Peripherals. "CORSAIR Custom Lab is our solution, allowing gamers to show off their unique style without sacrificing performance. It has already been a huge success in North America, so we're thrilled to let our European fans into the Lab."

This week, the company announced that Corsair Custom Lab has arrived in Europe. This will allow gamers across the region to create custom Corsair gear with support for NA, UK, DE, and FR keyboard layouts.

In addition to being able to select from different colors, Corsair also offers a range of custom designs like Dreamscape, Sci-Fi Dark, and Cherry Blossom. The complete list of countries with Corsair's Custom Lab access via the company's webstore is as follows: France, Germany, UK, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Poland. Corsair notes that all Corsair Custom Lab products are backed by a two-year warranty.

