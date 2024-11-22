Amazon kicks off Black Friday early with discounts on GPUs, CPUs, PSUs and motherboards

Amazon has started the Black Friday deal madness early with discounts ranging across of PC hardware such as CPUs, GPUs, motherboards, and power supplies.

As the internet prepares to be inundated with crazy Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, some companies have decided to jump into the madness early by slashing prices across a range of PC hardware products on Amazon.

Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to snag that piece of hardware you have had your eye on for quite some time at a decent price; as with most things during Black Friday, they are heavily discounted, and if you shop diligently, you really can save a lot of money. PC can be quite expensive depending on the component, but keeping up with the deals that change daily can result in a fantastic deal for your perfect situation sliding across your radar.

Below are some of the best deals currently available on Amazon across a range of PC hardware, some of which are better deals than others, and all are likely to change within the coming days leading up to the big Black Friday sale.

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti Super OG OC Edition Gaming Graphics Card - 10% off - Current Price: $799.99 - Original Price: $889.99

XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900XT Ultra Gaming Graphics Card - 23% off - Current Price: $619.99 - Original Price: $799.99

ASUS TUF Gaming X670E-PLUS Wi-Fi 6E Socket AM5 (LGA 1718) Ryzen 7000 ATX Gaming Motherboard - 27% off - Current Price: $219.99 - Original Price: $299.99

CORSAIR RM650 80 PLUS Gold Fully Modular Low-Noise ATX 650 Watt Power Supply - 17% off - Current Price: $74.99 - Original Price: $89.99

AOC CQ32G2S 32" Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor 2K QHD - 21% off - Current Price: $219.99 - Original Price: $279.99

AOC CQ27G3Z 27" Curved Gaming Monitor, QHD 2K 2560x1440 - 21% off - Current Price: $219.99 - Original Price: $279.99

ASUS ROG Strix Z790-F Gaming Wi-Fi II LGA 1700(Intel 14th &13th & 12th Gen) ATX Gaming Motherboard - 17% off - Current Price: $299.99 - Original Price: $359.99