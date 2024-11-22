All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TRENDING: Valve paves the way for a Steam Deck 2 gaming handheld with GeForce RTX graphics
Deals

Amazon kicks off Black Friday early with discounts on GPUs, CPUs, PSUs and motherboards

Amazon has started the Black Friday deal madness early with discounts ranging across of PC hardware such as CPUs, GPUs, motherboards, and power supplies.

Amazon kicks off Black Friday early with discounts on GPUs, CPUs, PSUs and motherboards
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Amazon has already slashed prices across a range of PC hardware, with discounts on GPUs, CPUs, PSUs, motherboards, and more.

As the internet prepares to be inundated with crazy Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, some companies have decided to jump into the madness early by slashing prices across a range of PC hardware products on Amazon.

Amazon kicks off Black Friday early with discounts on GPUs, CPUs, PSUs and motherboards 156565
9

Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to snag that piece of hardware you have had your eye on for quite some time at a decent price; as with most things during Black Friday, they are heavily discounted, and if you shop diligently, you really can save a lot of money. PC can be quite expensive depending on the component, but keeping up with the deals that change daily can result in a fantastic deal for your perfect situation sliding across your radar.

Below are some of the best deals currently available on Amazon across a range of PC hardware, some of which are better deals than others, and all are likely to change within the coming days leading up to the big Black Friday sale.

Amazon kicks off Black Friday early with discounts on GPUs, CPUs, PSUs and motherboards 132123
9

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti Super OG OC Edition Gaming Graphics Card - 10% off - Current Price: $799.99 - Original Price: $889.99

Amazon kicks off Black Friday early with discounts on GPUs, CPUs, PSUs and motherboards 6226
9

XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900XT Ultra Gaming Graphics Card - 23% off - Current Price: $619.99 - Original Price: $799.99

Amazon kicks off Black Friday early with discounts on GPUs, CPUs, PSUs and motherboards 645456
9

ASUS TUF Gaming X670E-PLUS Wi-Fi 6E Socket AM5 (LGA 1718) Ryzen 7000 ATX Gaming Motherboard - 27% off - Current Price: $219.99 - Original Price: $299.99

Amazon kicks off Black Friday early with discounts on GPUs, CPUs, PSUs and motherboards 9658
9

CORSAIR RM650 80 PLUS Gold Fully Modular Low-Noise ATX 650 Watt Power Supply - 17% off - Current Price: $74.99 - Original Price: $89.99

Amazon kicks off Black Friday early with discounts on GPUs, CPUs, PSUs and motherboards 112112
9

AOC CQ32G2S 32" Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor 2K QHD - 21% off - Current Price: $219.99 - Original Price: $279.99

Amazon kicks off Black Friday early with discounts on GPUs, CPUs, PSUs and motherboards 98489
9

AOC CQ27G3Z 27" Curved Gaming Monitor, QHD 2K 2560x1440 - 21% off - Current Price: $219.99 - Original Price: $279.99

Amazon kicks off Black Friday early with discounts on GPUs, CPUs, PSUs and motherboards 12323
9

ASUS ROG Strix Z790-F Gaming Wi-Fi II LGA 1700(Intel 14th &13th & 12th Gen) ATX Gaming Motherboard - 17% off - Current Price: $299.99 - Original Price: $359.99

Photo of the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super OG OC Edition Gaming Graphics Card
Best Deals: ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super OG OC Edition Gaming Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
$849.99 USD
- $849.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/22/2024 at 8:58 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles