Gaming desktop PC prices cut for Black Friday on Amazon: save up to $400

Black Friday deals have hit pre-built gaming PCs on Amazon, with discounts of up to nearly 30% and savings of more than $400 on select rigs.

Black Friday is here, which means it's time to grab some new gaming gear at fantastic prices, or perhaps an entire new system.

Discounts on thousands of gaming-related products have hit various online marketplaces, and Amazon is no stranger to massive savings throughout Black Friday, especially when it comes to electronics. Pre-built PCs have been heavily discounted on the online retailer, with savings on select products of up to $400.

Buying a pre-built PC means you won't have to go through the hassle of installing the parts manually yourself, and while it will cost more money than purchasing all the parts individually and manually setting up the PC, it will save you time and is much more convenient.

Below is a list of all the best Black Friday deals I found on Amazon for pre-built PCs, including the original price, the Black Friday price, the discount percentage, and the savings. Happy shopping!

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Gaming PC, AMD Ryzen 5 5500 3.6GHz, Radeon RX 6400 4GB - List Price: $719.99 - Current Price: $599.99 - Discount: 17% (Save: $120)

MSI Codex Z2 Gaming Desktop: AMD R7-8700F, GeForce RTX 5070 - List Price: $1,699.99 - Current Price: $1,444.95 - Discount: 15% (Save: $255.04)

Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop ACT1250 - List Price: $1,845.00 - Current Price: $1,499.99 - Discount: 19% (Save: $345.01)

MSI Codex Z2 Gaming Desktop: AMD R7-8700F, GeForce RTX 5060 - List Price: $1,399.99 - Current Price: $997.45 - Discount: 29% (Save: $402.54)

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i - AI-Powered Gaming PC - List Price: $1,499.99 - Current Price: $1,199.99 - Discount: 20% (Save: $300)