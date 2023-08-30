Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will cost you nearly 100GB of storage on PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has seemingly made its way out into the wild, revealing just how much PS5 storage you will need to play Insomniac's new title.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 consoles have made their way out to the public despite the launch of the game being a few months away.

Officially, these limited edition PS5s were meant to be released on September 1, but one lucky buyer has seemingly gotten theirs early, as showcased in the above image. While the image could have certainly been more HD, we can still make out some details about the highly anticipated Insomniac Games title, such as the minimum requirement of 98GB of storage space. For comparison, Marvel's Spider-Man on the PS4 required just 45GB of free space, which quickly jumped up to 71GB when the title was remastered for the PS5.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales came in at 54GB, but it seems Spider-Man 2 will blow that figure out of the water with a required 98GB of free space. It should be noted that this 98GB is a minimum, meaning Insomniac Games could easily blow past the 100GB figure between now and the title's release. While 100GB is a large game, it's nothing compared to the likes of other titles, such as Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which is approximately 200GB.