Google purposefully leaks flagship Pixel 8 Pro with new image

A Google Store page promoting Google's subscriptions and services has showcased a new image of the yet-to-be-announced Pixel 8 Pro.

If you follow Google's line of Pixel mobile phones, you know the company is no stranger to leaks about unannounced devices. The Pixel 8 Pro is seemingly following suit.

Before the image that we are soon to discuss popped up, there were already a few leaked renders and images of the Pixel 8 Pro, and judging by the recently released image, those renders and previously leaked images were correct about the design. Android Setting on X noticed a new image popping up on a page that promotes Google's subscriptions and services. The image showcases a man holding what appears to be a Google Pixel 8 Pro to his ear.

The Pixel 8 Pro in the image is a Porcelain color, and many Google Pixel fans were suspicious if it was true or not that Google would release a phone in such a color. However, it seems those concerns can be put to rest as the tipster dived into the alt-text description of the image, which read, "A person takes a call on a Pixel 8 Pro phone in Porcelain". Notably, the new image matches the leaks that suggested the Pixel 8 Pro will feature a glass oval covering the rear cameras, along with the iconic bar that's present on previous Pixel models.

Unfortunately, the leak doesn't inform us about what is inside the Pixel 8 Pro, but a simple Google will inform you of all the leaked hardware specs, as there are plenty that have already surfaced in various corners of the internet.

NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

