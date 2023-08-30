Cooler Master unveils the Dyn X, a next-gen racing simulator designed for enthusiasts

Cooler Master has revealed a new driving and flight simulator that is designed specifically for enthusiasts who want to take their gaming to the next level.

Introducing Cooler Master's Dyn X, a driving and flight cockpit that is constructed out of high-quality materials and features 14 adjustable sitting positions for every type of racing preference. The above video released on the Cooler Master YouTube channel showcases each of the sitting positions that can be changed quickly with a single adjustment. The video demonstrates sitting positions such as Formula, GT, NASCAR, Rally, or Trophy Truck.

As for build quality, the Dyn X is constructed of fiberglass, features premium synthetic suede leather, an adjustable headrest, and interchangeable cushion covers. Additionally, Cooler Master has outfitted the Dyn X with multiple attachment points for monitors, shifters, motion systems, and more. The Dyn X is expected to launch sometime in September 2023 and will be priced at $1,999 for just the cockpit. Those who want the racing seat to go with the Dyn X will need to pay an additional $499.

Cooler Master will be selling the Dyn X through its website and select retailers worldwide. Those interested in pre-ordering the Dyn X to take their virtual racing and flight simulators to the next level can do so through the website listing here.